Unreserved Sneak Preview: Buffy Sainte-Marie talks the power of protest songs

Air Date: Nov 19, 2017 12:00 AM ET

We're spending time with Buffy Sainte-Marie this week and we've got a sneak listen just for our podcast subscribers.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Must Watch

The National for November 14, 2017

The National for November 14, 2017

47:27

Don't Miss