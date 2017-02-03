Unreserved's Indigenous Reads book panel discusses Kuessipan by Naomi Fontaine
Air Date: Feb 05, 2017 12:00 AM ET
Part prose, part poetry, Kuessipan is an intimate look into the world of the Innu people of northeastern Quebec. Panelists Gregory Scofield, Jade Harper and Janet Rogers share their thoughts on thie novel by Naomi Fontaine.
Top News Headlines
- Canada looking at legality of enforcing Trump travel ban on Canadian soil
- 'Here to share the pain': Thousands join families of mosque attack victims at Quebec City funeral
- Astronomers find tail of stray black hole lurking in Milky Way
- 'Go kill yourself': Social media messages encourage Indigenous youth to commit suicide
- Liberal fears of proportional representation and a referendum killed Trudeau's reform promise
Must Watch
Quebec imam says Alexandre Bissonnette is also a victim
1:06
Part of sermon during funeral for Muslim shooting victims
Don't Miss
-
Canada looking at legality of enforcing Trump travel ban on Canadian soil
-
Thousands join families of mosque attack victims at Quebec City funeral
-
New
Astronomers find tail of stray black hole lurking in Milky Way
-
'Go kill yourself': Social media messages encourage Indigenous youth to commit suicide
-
Liberal fears of proportional representation and a referendum killed Trudeau's reform promise
-
Updated
WestJet plane turns back after smoke in cockpit 2nd day in a row
-
MARKETPLACE
'Hope in a bottle': Why diet supplements billed as natural may not always be safe
-
Updated
Manitoba Hydro to shrink workforce by roughly 900 positions
-
U.S. slaps fresh sanctions on Iran over missile test
-
After mosque attack, calls to clean up Quebec City's radio waves
-
Hudson's Bay Co. reported to be in bid for Macy's
-
Some Nexus cards revoked on both sides of border following U.S. executive order
-
Mississauga mom launches complaint after police handcuff her 6-year-old daughter
-
Trump signs orders to review finance sector regulations, delay rules for retirement advisers
-
Opinion
Revenge of the comment section: So much for electoral reform