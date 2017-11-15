UN Peacekeeping Summit opening plenary LIVE
Air Date: Nov 15, 2017 11:50 AM ET
Two-day summit on peacekeeping kicks off in Vancouver
Top News Headlines
- 'Manufactured spending': How a university student racked up travel rewards points for free
- 'I wasn't kept safe': Injured Ottawa teacher recounts violent attack
- Zimbabwe army has Mugabe and wife in custody, controls capital
- Planet with Earth-like temperature discovered orbiting nearby 'quiet' star
- Loblaws plans to close 22 unprofitable stores
Don't Miss
-
REWARDS POINTS
Man uses Canadian Mint program to earn free rewards points
-
Exclusive
'I wasn't kept safe': Injured Ottawa teacher recounts violent attack
-
Updated
Zimbabwe army has Mugabe and wife in custody, controls capital
-
Exoplanets
Planet with Earth-like temperature discovered orbiting nearby 'quiet' star
-
Loblaws plans to close 22 unprofitable stores
-
56 lawsuits against Catholic Church that allege sexual abuse are before N.B. courts
-
New
Court orders PayPal to give business account details to CRA
-
Opinion
Trudeau government's 'mandate tracker' is one mighty piece of propaganda: Robyn Urback
-
Victim of sexual misconduct facing loss of military career
-
Man shot dead after RCMP officer attacked, police van and gun stolen
-
Live Blog
Jurors at Laura Babcock murder trial to hear more about 2 incinerators found on Millard farm
-
MPs, senators increase spending on foreign travel, hosting guests by 30% this year
-
Farmer frustration at federal tax changes is subsiding, as Liberals make changes
-
Pets shouldn't trump airline passengers, says Nunavut woman with cat allergy
-
Harvey Weinstein sued for sexual battery by actress