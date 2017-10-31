U of R president Vianne Timmons shares her #metoo story

Air Date: Oct 31, 2017 10:34 PM ET

U of R president Vianne Timmons shares her #metoo story7:40

Timmons talked to CBC's Jill Morgan on Monday

Stay Connected with CBC News



Must Watch

The National LIVE

The National LIVE

LIVE

Welcome to The National, the flagship nightly newscast of CBC News

Right Communications

Don't Miss