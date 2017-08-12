Two-spirit people reclaim their place in Indigenous community
Air Date: Aug 21, 2017 12:00 AM ET
Coming into the circle: Jack Saddleback is Cree, two-spirit and a transgender gay man; Massey Whiteknife and his alter-ego Iceis Rain; and 60-year-old two-spirit elder Ma-Nee Chacaby.
