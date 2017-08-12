Two-spirit people reclaim their place in Indigenous community

Air Date: Aug 21, 2017 12:00 AM ET

Coming into the circle: Jack Saddleback is Cree, two-spirit and a transgender gay man; Massey Whiteknife and his alter-ego Iceis Rain; and 60-year-old two-spirit elder Ma-Nee Chacaby.

Stay Connected with CBC News



Must Watch

James Lim speaks about the return of his father, Pastor Hyeon Soo Lim, to Canada

James Lim speaks about the return of his father, Pastor Hyeon Soo Lim, to Canada

0:33

Pastor Hyeon Soo Lim's family speaks about his return home on Saturday after Canadian officials secured his release from detention in North Korea

Right Communications

Don't Miss