Trump makes statement on Jerusalem move LIVE
Air Date: Dec 06, 2017 1:00 PM ET
U.S. president speaks from the White House diplomatic reception room
Top News Headlines
- After 2 hikes this year, Bank of Canada stands pat and keeps interest rate steady at 1%
- Trump to recognize Jerusalem as capital of Israel
- 'He's just a very different person': Dad of ex-NHL player Stephen Peat says his son is homeless and could die
- Experience the sights and sounds of the Halifax Explosion, 100 years later
- Putin says he will not stop Russian athletes from competing at 2018 Winter Olympics
Don't Miss
-
Updated
Bank of Canada keeps benchmark interest rate steady at 1%
-
Trump to recognize Jerusalem as capital of Israel
-
Hockey Fighting
Father of former NHLer says his son is living on B.C. streets and could be close to death
-
INTERACTIVE
A city destroyed: Experience the Halifax Explosion
-
Breaking
Putin says he will not stop Russian athletes from competing
-
'Silence Breakers' behind #MeToo movement named Time's Person of the Year
-
Google blocks YouTube on Amazon devices
-
Analysis
Alabamians might 'hold their nose' to back Roy Moore for one reason — abortion
-
The day after Boeing filed its trade complaint, Australia offered Canada its used fighter jets
-
Babcock
Mark Smich's lawyer gives closing address to jury at Laura Babcock murder trial
-
'What buyers and sellers have been looking for': Sold prices for Toronto homes now online after court ruling
-
Trump declaration on Jerusalem raises concerns outside Middle East
-
Halifax Explosion at 100: A devastating disaster that left a lasting mark
-
Analysis
In public and in private, Trudeau takes familiar sales pitch to world's elites: Chris Hall
-
Saskatoon service club defends fundraiser featuring women in lingerie