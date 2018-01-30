Trump delivers state of the union address LIVE

Air Date: Jan 30, 2018 9:00 PM ET

Trump delivers state of the union address LIVE0:00

U.S. president makes the address to a joint session of Congress, right after a government shutdown and leading up to the mid-term elections in the fall

Stay Connected with CBC News

Must Watch

Survivors of mosque shooting: Life has gotten worse

Survivors of mosque shooting: Life has gotten worse

7:53

Don't Miss