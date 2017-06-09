Trump at a roundtable discussion of transportation LIVE
Air Date: Jun 09, 2017 11:30 AM ET
U.S. president makes remarks and has a discussion at the Dept. of Transportation
Top News Headlines
- Theresa May's election gamble: How 'anger over Brexit' hurt Britain's PM
- Why Comey doesn't emerge 'entirely clean' from his testimony
- British pound dives as U.K. enters new period of political uncertainty
- WestJet's anti-bumping ad campaign aims to hit other airlines where it hurts
- Liberals launch feminist-focused foreign aid policy
Must Watch
British PM Theresa May gets nod to form government
2:34
Speaks to media after audience with Queen Elizabeth
Don't Miss
-
Analysis
Theresa May's election gamble: How 'anger over Brexit' hurt Britain's PM
-
Analysis
Why Comey doesn't emerge 'entirely clean' from his testimony
-
British pound dives as U.K. enters new period of political uncertainty
-
WestJet boasts it doesn't overbook flights in ad targeting airlines that do
-
Liberals launch feminist-focused foreign aid policy
-
Exclusive
NATO's secretary general hopes to see more of Canada following defence plan
-
Canada adds 55,000 jobs in May, more than triple expectations
-
Opinion
Take it from the Republican faithful — Trump's not a liar, just an idiot: Robyn Urback
-
Armed drones are the future, but discussion needed on how we use them, Trudeau says
-
TRIAL
Jury to hear Bill Cosby's testimony about quaaludes and sex
-
Tax Freedom Day today means we're finally working for ourselves, Fraser Institute claims
-
StatsCan's website struggled with software issues for almost a month, emails show
-
Updated
U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May gets go-ahead to form a government
-
Anti-Shariah rallies in several U.S. cities this weekend worry Muslim leaders
-
Beavers move toward Arctic coastline, mess with Inuvialuit fishing spots