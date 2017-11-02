Trudeau talks with Alphabet CEO LIVE

Air Date: Nov 02, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Trudeau talks with Alphabet CEO LIVE0:00

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a roundtable discussion with Eric Schmidt, head of Google's parent company.

Stay Connected with CBC News



Must Watch

The National for November 01, 2017

The National for November 01, 2017

47:22

Welcome to The National, the flagship nightly newscast of CBC News

Right Communications

Don't Miss