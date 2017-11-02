Trudeau takes questions in Brampton LIVE
Air Date: Nov 02, 2017 2:00 PM ET
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes reporters' questions following an announcement at the Gore Meadows Community & Library in Brampton, Ont.
Top News Headlines
- Father of 9 killed in fiery Ontario highway crash, widow 'devastated that he's gone'
- Supreme Court ruling paves way for development of year-round ski resort on sacred First Nation land
- Technical evidence of cellphone records presented at Laura Babcock murder trial
- Polar bear decline in northern Manitoba is a 'warning bell'
- 2.7 million Canadian fire extinguishers recalled for being defective
Must Watch
The National for November 01, 2017
47:22
Welcome to The National, the flagship nightly newscast of CBC News
-
Video appears to show suspect in New York attack
This Snapchat video appears to show a suspect fleeing after a truck slammed into people on a NYC bike path
-
Mueller's investigation: What do Manafort's charges signal?
The Mueller investigation's charges against Paul Manafort signal there may be more indictments to come and that the charges could be used as leverage to get others to reveal what they know
Don't Miss
-
Highway 400 crash victim was father of 9 kids, 'loved his family,' widow says
-
Supreme Court ruling paves way for development of year-round ski resort on sacred First Nation land
-
Live Blog
Technical evidence of cellphone records presented at Laura Babcock murder trial
-
Photos
Polar bear decline in northern Manitoba is a 'warning bell'
-
2.7 million Canadian fire extinguishers recalled for being defective
-
Uzbek man charged in NYC attack 'should get death penalty,' Trump says
-
Philpott calls emergency meeting with provinces on Indigenous child welfare
-
Bombardier inks new deal for up to 61 C Series jets, but will deliver fewer of them this year
-
Exclusive
Government consultation hears women in workplace under-report harassment for fear of retaliation
-
Cosmic rays point to mysterious void in Great Pyramid of Giza
-
Payette takes on climate change deniers and horoscopes at science conference
-
Video
Crisis hotline calls 'referencing suicide' skyrocket after Fort McMurray wildfire
-
Horrific Ontario highway crash prompts calls for more safety measures
-
Remains found on B.C. farm ID'd as missing teen Traci Genereaux
-
Costs to run Prime Minister Trudeau's office climb higher