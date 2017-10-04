Trudeau speaks on MMIWG LIVE

Air Date: Oct 03, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Trudeau speaks on MMIWG LIVE0:00

Prime minister attends Families of Sisters in Spirit Vigil and delivers remarks on front lawn of Parliament Hill

Stay Connected with CBC News



Must Watch

Police body-worn camera video of Las Vegas massacre

Police body-worn camera video of Las Vegas massacre

3:58

At a press conference Tuesday, Las Vegas Police presented video from Sunday night

Right Communications

Don't Miss