Trudeau, Pena Nieto discuss NAFTA in Mexico City LIVE

Air Date: Oct 12, 2017 8:20 PM ET

Trudeau, Pena Nieto discuss NAFTA in Mexico City LIVE0:00

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto speak to reporters after bilateral talks on NAFTA

Stay Connected with CBC News



Must Watch

The National LIVE

The National LIVE

LIVE

Welcome to The National, the flagship nightly newscast of CBC News

Right Communications

Don't Miss