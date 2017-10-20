Trudeau on Quebec's Bill 62 LIVE

Air Date: Oct 20, 2017 11:30 AM ET

Trudeau on Quebec's Bill 62 LIVE0:00

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to Quebec's Bill 62, the new law that effectively forces Muslim women who wear a niqab or burka to uncover their faces to use or provide public services.

Bill Morneau in the hot seat, and looking back on 2 years of Trudeau and the Liberal Party | At Issue

