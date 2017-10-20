Trudeau on Quebec's Bill 62 LIVE
Air Date: Oct 20, 2017 11:30 AM ET
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to Quebec's Bill 62, the new law that effectively forces Muslim women who wear a niqab or burka to uncover their faces to use or provide public services.
Top News Headlines
- Airbus CEO expects to sell 'thousands' of C Series aircraft
- How super are those pricey 'superfoods'? Marketplace puts 3 of them to the test
- Alberta coal town Grande Cache struggles with mine closure
- Soothing touch eases the pain of social rejection, study finds
- 'It's a tragedy': How the flawed Motherisk hair test helped fracture families across Canada
Must Watch
Bill Morneau in the hot seat, and looking back on 2 years of Trudeau and the Liberal Party | At Issue
14:19
Finance Minister Bill Morneau is in the hot seat over his personal assets. And what should we make of Trudeau and the Liberal Party after two years in office? Our At Issue panel has some answers.
-
Just for Laughs president steps down amid allegations of sexual assault, harassment
Just for Laughs president Gilbert Rozon is stepping down amid allegations that he sexually assaulted and harassed a number of women since the early 1980s
-
Niqab-wearing woman criticizes Quebec's new law
Zayneb Binruchd says she would rather stay home than be forced to take off her niqab to ride a bus in Quebec, after the province passed a law obliging citizens to uncover their faces when giving and receiving public services.
Don't Miss
-
Updated
Airbus CEO expects to sell 'thousands' of C Series aircraft
-
MARKETPLACE
How super are those pricey 'superfoods'? Marketplace puts 3 of them to the test
-
'Nobody was happy': Alberta coal town Grande Cache struggles with mine closure
-
Soothing touch eases the pain of social rejection, study finds
-
FIFTH ESTATE
'It's a tragedy': How the flawed Motherisk hair test helped fracture families across Canada
-
Prescription limits driving some patients to street drugs
-
Sears Canada debacle one more reason to avoid extended warranties, experts say
-
Analysis
NAFTA's demise just one potential trigger for a market crash: Don Pittis
-
Supreme Court, CRA express concern about cellphone trackers after CBC story: documents
-
'Problematic' and a 'dog's breakfast': Quebec face-covering ban panned by authors of landmark report
-
Opinion
Jagmeet Singh needs to get it straight on the Air India bombing: Jonathan Kay
-
Councillor says he's solved the case of Toronto's mystery smell
-
Pollution causing more deaths worldwide than war or smoking: Lancet
-
Analysis
Bill Morneau tries to divest himself of a controversy: Aaron Wherry
-
Square-Enix's game lineup heavy on nostalgia, but future lies in casual mobile market