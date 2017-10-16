Trudeau news conference LIVE

Air Date: Oct 16, 2017 11:30 AM ET

Trudeau news conference LIVE0:00

PM, Minister of Finance Bill Morneau and Minister of Small Business and Tourism Bardish Chagger expected to announce tax policy change and will take questions

Stay Connected with CBC News



Must Watch

The National for October 15, 2017

The National for October 15, 2017

46:16

Welcome to The National, the flagship nightly newscast of CBC News

Right Communications

Don't Miss