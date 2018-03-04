A man is in hospital after his truck crashed into a train near Anola, Man. Sunday.

RCMP were called to the crash on Mill Road in the RM of Springfield shortly after 2 p.m.

Investigators say the driver, a 58-year-old man from the RM of Springfield, had driven into the side of a CN Rail train.

The man was airlifted by helicopter to the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg in serious but non-life threatening condition.

RCMP say alcohol was not a factor and the man was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

CN Police are on scene and continue to investigate.