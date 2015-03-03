An amateur wildlife photo spreading across social media appears to be a fantasy scenario: a fuzzy little woodland creature hitching a ride on a feathered friend. In fact, it depicts a weasel's unusual attempt to kill a green woodpecker in East London in the United Kingdom.
ABSOLUTLEY INCREDIBLE photo by Martin Le-May. Green Woodpecker and Weasel. Apparently the Woodpecker escaped. pic.twitter.com/PUt1b2Mbhs—
@Jayward7
Wildlife photographer Jason Ward tweeted the photo yesterday, sent to him by amateur photographer Martin Le-May. It has more than 7,000 retweets as of Tuesday morning.
There was some suspicion online that the photo may have been faked or photoshopped, but numerous media outlets, including the BBC, BuzzFeed and BirdGuides.com have tracked down Le-May.
Some have published his other photos of the incident, which lack the focus of his most famous shot, but tell the story of the weasel attacking the woodpecker, and the bird taking off in an attempt to escape.
WEASELPECKER LIVES! Additional photos from @KingYamel pic.twitter.com/p9juBUEnsE—
@TheBirdist
The picture has now achieved meme status, with various manipulations of the photo appearing on Twitter, filed under the rather unfortunate hashtag #WeaselPecker.
Of course, Gandalf the Grey is the most famous bird-rider of fantasy.
Fallt nicht auf die Fälschung rein die hier gerade kursiert! Hier das original! #WeaselPecker pic.twitter.com/mOQnYTSV37—
@Tee_Lichtenrade
Vladimir Putin is known for his hands-on approach with wildlife.
Guess this had to happen. Putin<Weasel<Woodpecker? pic.twitter.com/iksEjbOIhv—
@sheeraf
This subsequent variation on the Putin #WeaselPecker is clearly the internet at its finest.
@sheeraf @Laradio Putin<Weasel<Woodpecker chased by Stormtrooper. pic.twitter.com/bEsxl690Pm—
@msteeman
I came in like a #WeaselPecker pic.twitter.com/9pkVciT9t4—
@ThePoke
'90s kids, it's what we've been waiting for ... #WeaselPecker #Weasel #Woodpecker #Pokemon #90s #Pikachu #Pokemon pic.twitter.com/LjniQ9pUqq—
@LPhillipLucas
Someone needed to meme the picture of the #WeaselPecker. And that someone is me. pic.twitter.com/Hg1d0U2WFw—
@graemeknows
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.