Journalists and critics are taking newspapers to task for featuring photos of Bill Clinton and Bernie Sanders to accompany their front-page stories about Hillary Clinton's nomination Tuesday night.
Woman: Makes history as a presidential nominee—
Newspaper: Puts her husband on the front page pic.twitter.com/dpsna6y9bd
At some point overnight @WSJ decided "Hillary Clinton Wins Nomination" headline needed a picture of Hillary. #picks pic.twitter.com/uBiZiIIQte—
Some newspapers referred to the Democrats' nominee as "Clinton" only in their headlines, adding to the confusion. The Chicago Tribune's headline was "Clinton claims nomination." At the Houston Chronicle, it was "With nomination, Clinton makes history."
simple proof of enduring sexism: no Hillary, or even a woman, on the front page after 1st woman nominated president pic.twitter.com/FvkxDfOAJK—
Hillary Clinton, first woman to win the presidency! Let's put a big pic of her husband on the front page! pic.twitter.com/hRzu9VxuSE—
Hillary Clinton accepted the U.S. Democratic Party's nomination for president Tuesday after Bernie Sanders helped make it official when the roll call got to his home state of Vermont.
@patkiernan pic.twitter.com/i3NNQBRJVS—
Bill Clinton then delivered the evening's keynote address, describing their life together and chronicling her accomplishments.
In a brief video appearance near the end of the night, Hillary Clinton said Democrats "just put the biggest crack in that glass ceiling." However, Clinton's message came after the publication deadlines of some major newspapers.
Wall Street Journal journalist Byron Tau pointed out this reality of newspaper publishing, and noted the late edition did feature Hillary Clinton.
Simple proof of print deadlines. You have an early edition. She is on the late. @annehelen pic.twitter.com/qAMFCMtbCI—
and don't tell me they didn't have a picture of her. SHE IS THE FIRST FEMALE NOMINEE FOR PRESIDENT, YOU'VE GOT SOMETHING ON FILE—
For its early edition, the New York Times went with a photo of women in the crowd at the convention. The Miami Herald and Atlanta Journal-Constitution used similar photos.
.@Art_Mah @RosettaStone1 Times made the smarter choice. A picture of (women in) audience at historic Clinton moment. pic.twitter.com/7U6nEGiWSV—
.@MiamiHerald @ajc went without either Clinton, front page 7/27/16: pic.twitter.com/Yw7JnFX5JC—
The Philadelphia Daily News featured a wraparound photo of the audience and a smaller photo of Clinton from her video.
@PhillyDailyNews Wednesday's DNC Section Cover pic.twitter.com/SWHZACHAjh—
Some newspapers used older photos of Clinton.
Front pages and home pages mark "Hill-story" https://t.co/ADj8qlXbwC pic.twitter.com/4d2tsc1Cks—
Look at these papers that did not use a photo of Bill and still managed to produce a paper! pic.twitter.com/psSUbn9PBr—
And one journalist suggested that a quick Snapchat doodle could have served in a pinch.
Instead of pictures of Bill, newspapers should have used this realistic mock-up of Hillary accepting the nomination pic.twitter.com/xJdPOMPJNW—
