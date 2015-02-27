Caitlin McNeill is a 21-year-old musician who hails from the tiny Scottish island of Colonsay, home to a whopping 135 "friendly inhabitants."

But you may know her as the woman who broke the Internet — the one who did it without showing off her ample, oil-covered booty.

Here's why you're reading about #thedress in your newsfeed: McNeill posted an image of the dress to Tumblr and asked "is this dress white and gold or blue and black?"

SPOILER ALERT: The dress is blue and black.

The origin of this story begins with a dress worn by a mother of the bride known to McNeill. Before the wedding, the mother of the bride sent a picture of her "blue and black" dress to the bride. When the bride and her fiancee saw it, however, the soon-to-be groom thought the dress was gold and white.

McNeill, who was at the wedding, said she agreed with the groom that the dress looked white and gold in the picture. She explained the story in an interview with Toronto's Roz and Mocha from KISS 92.5 this morning.

She also graciously offered a mea culpa for any potential aggravation this hysterical debate may be causing:

“I’d like to say ‘I’m sorry’ to half the world and I’d like to say ‘have a good time arguing with your family’ to the rest of the world,” she said.

For the record, the dress is available on the Roman website for $77. It also comes in white -- with black (not gold) lace.

Oy. This dress.