Actress and longtime Bernie Sanders supporter Susan Sarandon didn't look like she was enjoying herself at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia on Monday.

A GIF has been making the rounds on Twitter, showing Sarandon looking miserable and shaking her head during one of the speeches.

Journalist Ian McKenna tweeted that Sarandon was "having literally the worst time" at the convention. The actress responded and confirmed she wasn't thrilled.

Susan Sarandon is having literally the worst time at the #DemConvention pic.twitter.com/Ola9Hi3y5o — @Ian_McK_

The clip was apparently taken while Illinois congressman Luis Gutierrez was addressing Clinton's plans to fight the NRA.

"We believe that when you send your children to school, or young people are having fun at a nightclub, or you walk a beat as a police officer, or you walk down the street in your neighbourhood in Chicago, you shouldn't fear being shot," Gutierrez said. "We will take on the NRA as Hillary with presidency (sic) of the United States."

It's unclear whether Sarandon was shaking her head in response to the speech or to someone in the audience.

Sarandon joined Sanders at campaign rallies in the past and has been vocal about her disdain for Clinton. That left some wondering why she was at the convention, based on the assumption that Sarandon was a "Bernie or Bust" supporter.

In an interview with video news program The Young Turks on Sunday, Sarandon said that she and other Sanders supporters were banding together to show that "Bernie has ignited this spark and we're not letting that go."

"For anyone who thought this was a cult of personality, you're wrong," Sarandon said. "We're not resting anything on this election. When we said it was a movement and not a moment, we meant it."

She also commented on the recent Wikileaks scandal and about Debbie Wasserman Schultz serving as honorary chair on Clinton's campaign, saying, "That's so disgusting."

Susan Sarandon Slams "Disgusting" DNC Crusade Against Bernie https://t.co/nXrNg0wNQQ — @cenkuygur

Now that Bernie Sanders has officially endorsed Hillary Clinton as the Democratic presidential nominee, Sarandon took to Twitter on Tuesday to warn Clinton supporters they now have no excuse to blame Sanders supporters if Donald Trump ends up getting elected.