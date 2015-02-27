From close friends and colleagues to the millions of fans he inspired from afar, much of the world is in mourning today following the death of Leonard "Spock" Nimoy.

The legendary actor, author and honourary geek grandfather died on Friday morning of end-stage chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He was 83.

​While younger generations may better recognize Nimoy from his various cameo appearances on shows such as The Simpsons and The Big Bang Theory, the long-standing pop culture icon was best known for playing Spock on the original Star Trek series from 1966 to 1969.

As news of Nimoy's death circulated around the web, Star Trek alumni from films and iterations of the series both old and new took to Twitter with their condolences — many of them using Spock's well-known Vulcan proverb "Live long and prosper" to pay respects.

NASA paid tribute to Nimoy by tweeting a photo of the actor visiting its Palmdale facilities with several other cast members from the Star Trek television series, which has long been credited with stoking the public's interest in space exploration and science fiction.

Artists from far beyond the realm of sci-fi are also remembering Nimoy on Twitter, many of them thanking him for the entertainment and inspiration he provided, as well as his dedication to the craft of acting.

The largest outpouring of Nimoy-related tweets has come from fans. Some are sharing quotes, some are sharing his favourite work, and some are sharing photos of themselves flashing his trademark Vulcan salute.