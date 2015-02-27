From close friends and colleagues to the millions of fans he inspired from afar, much of the world is in mourning today following the death of Leonard "Spock" Nimoy.



The legendary actor, author and honourary geek grandfather died on Friday morning of end-stage chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He was 83.



​While younger generations may better recognize Nimoy from his various cameo appearances on shows such as The Simpsons and The Big Bang Theory, the long-standing pop culture icon was best known for playing Spock on the original Star Trek series from 1966 to 1969.



As news of Nimoy's death circulated around the web, Star Trek alumni from films and iterations of the series both old and new took to Twitter with their condolences — many of them using Spock's well-known Vulcan proverb "Live long and prosper" to pay respects.

"I loved him like a brother. We will all miss his humor, his talent, and his capacity to love." -William Shatner http://t.co/U8ZN98tVYp — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 27, 2015

Farewell Leonard. Glad I knew you. Thinking of Susan, Adam, and his entire family. And his vast extended family of Star Trek. — Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) February 27, 2015

RIP, Mr. Nimoy. You really did live long and prosper, and we were all the richer for it. — Jeri Ryan (@JeriLRyan) February 27, 2015

my heart is broken. i love you profoundly my dear friend. and i will miss you everyday. may flights of angels sing thee to thy rest. A photo posted by Zachary Quinto (@zacharyquinto) on Feb 27, 2015 at 10:01am PST

We stood on your shoulders, and wouldn’t have had a galaxy to explore if you hadn’t been there, first. Thank you, Leonard, Rest in peace. — Wil Wheaton (@wilw) February 27, 2015

NASA paid tribute to Nimoy by tweeting a photo of the actor visiting its Palmdale facilities with several other cast members from the Star Trek television series, which has long been credited with stoking the public's interest in space exploration and science fiction.

RIP Leonard Nimoy. So many of us at NASA were inspired by Star Trek. Boldly go... http://t.co/qpeH5BTzQc pic.twitter.com/nMmFMKYv1L — @NASA

Artists from far beyond the realm of sci-fi are also remembering Nimoy on Twitter, many of them thanking him for the entertainment and inspiration he provided, as well as his dedication to the craft of acting.

I shall truly miss Leonard Nimoy. He gave us a great gift that will last for ages. A good soul and kind man. RIP — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) February 27, 2015

. @TheRealNimoy I have been, and always shall be, your fan. Thank you. — Nathan Fillion (@NathanFillion) February 27, 2015

Leonard Nimoy! You will forever be part of us all! Rest. Rest with the angels. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 27, 2015

"Of all the souls I have encountered in my travels, his was the most... Human." Farewell, Leonard Nimoy - Actor, Director, Pop culture icon. — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 27, 2015

He created a role that nobody else could play. Multitalented writer,actor,director. A terrific&sweet man. RIP Leonard Nimoy #Spock #StarTrek — Larry King (@kingsthings) February 27, 2015

Beam me up! R.I.P Leonard Nimoy. — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) February 27, 2015

The largest outpouring of Nimoy-related tweets has come from fans. Some are sharing quotes, some are sharing his favourite work, and some are sharing photos of themselves flashing his trademark Vulcan salute.

Let's put our Spock hands up for Leonard Nimoy. Rest in peace to a legend. pic.twitter.com/MjzchFYB9a — Brian Altano (@agentbizzle) February 27, 2015

I’ll give a fist bump back because I could never do that. RT @BethGrangerSays: honor of #LeonardNimoy — Vulcan Salute pic.twitter.com/owamrUtqx6 — re:DESIGN (@PaulBiedermann) February 27, 2015