Syrian activists are using the world's fascination with Pokemon Go to raise awareness of the plight of children in the country's war zones.
#PrayForSyria—
@RFS_mediaoffice
I am from #Syria come to save me!!! pic.twitter.com/lRbSlGsWrB
A series of photos posted to social media shows Syrian children holding drawings of characters from the augmented reality mobile phone game along with their locations and the plea "come save me."
If you are looking for a #Pokemon you can find it in #Syria...Save it !! #PokemonInSyria #PokemonGO#PrayForSyrian pic.twitter.com/zXuNhf5gD0—
@RFS_mediaoffice
#PrayForSyria—
@RFS_mediaoffice
I am from Kafer-Nabodah #Hama #Syria come & save me !! #PokemonGo pic.twitter.com/fUEMFGPm1s
#PrayForSyria—
@RFS_mediaoffice
Save me !! I am in #Syria pic.twitter.com/26Tg5RUuUn
The Revolutionary Forces of Syria Media Office — a group of media activists who support groups opposed to the regime of President Bashar al-Assad — began posting the photos on Wednesday.
Their posts have been retweeted hundreds of times, but the photos have spread far beyond on social media through reposts.
"We want to raise awareness and draw attention to the plight of Syrian children in besieged areas and the suffering of Syrian people who are attacked and killed by [the] Assad regime and its allies," the group's social media editor, Mahmod Abo Bakr, told NBC News.
The locations mentioned in the photos include the cities of Hama and Idlib, which are controlled by opposition forces and have experience years of civil war.
Another photo states that the child is in Aleppo, a city controlled by the Assad government in the west and in the east by a combination of rebel groups.
Estimates of the death toll from Syria's six years of conflict range from 250,000 to 470,000. Almost half of Syria's pre-war population of 23 million has been displaced by the war.
"We want everyone to put pressure on their governments to do something about this," Abo Bakr told NBC News.
Our children our #hope.... don't kill it.... save them!!#PokemonInSyria #PokemonGO#PrayForSyria pic.twitter.com/Jhc5lfsbbL—
@RFS_mediaoffice
I am from #Syria... save me!#PokemonInSyria #PokemonGO#PrayForSyria pic.twitter.com/LHSzEXvnBa—
@RFS_mediaoffice
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.