Leonard Nimoy had a prolific life as a creative artist. Long after his role as Spock on the original Star Trek, he was a fixture in popular culture. The litany of work he produced included two books, five albums and starring as himself in at least two episodes of The Simpsons.

His first book "I Am Not Spock" was published in 1975 and generated controversy when some fans thought Nimoy was being disrespectful to the character that made him famous. In response, Nimoy wrote "I Am Spock" in 1995 to clear up the misunderstanding.

He famously performed the Ballad of Bilbo Baggins in 1968 on the album "The Two Side of Leonard Nimoy."

​

The actor also starred as himself in the epic twelfth episode of the iconic The Simpsons episode "Marge vs. the Monorail."

He also appeared on the 1997 episode "The Springfield Files" as himself, hosting a show about alien encounters.

Nimoy also had a cameo on the hit series Big Bang Theory where he voices the action figure of Spock

Take a look at Leonard Nimoy doing an EdTel (now Telus) pager commercial. He was the face of the brand in 1979

And, this: