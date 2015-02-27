Leonard Nimoy, famous for his portrayal of the hyper-logical alien Spock on the original Star Trek series, died on Friday at the age of 83.
Nimoy had been suffering from end-stage chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The actor had publicly expressed regret about smoking.
On Monday, Nimoy sent out his final tweet to his more than one million followers. It contained a poignant message about the impermanence of life.
"A life is like a garden. Perfect moments can be had, but not preserved, except in memory. LLAP"
LLAP refers to Spock's iconic refrain: "Live long and prosper."
Nimoy certainly did just that during his time on planet Earth.
