Leonard Nimoy died on Friday at the age of 83. He had been suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a disease diagnosed after decades of smoking.

After announcing his illness in early 2014, Nimoy dedicated himself to warning others not to start smoking and to helping current smokers quit.

I quit smoking 30 yrs ago. Not soon enough. I have COPD. Grandpa says, quit now!! LLAP — @TheRealNimoy

He would often tweet about the struggles involved in living with COPD.

I'm doing OK. Just can't walk distances. Love my life,family, friends and followers. LLAP — @TheRealNimoy

Giving up our beautiful home and boat at Lake Tahoe. Breathing at 6000 ft. too difficult for a former smoker. LLAP — @TheRealNimoy

Nimoy quit smoking for good in 1984, but had struggled to kick the habit.

I went thru a program to quit cigs. Had to do it twice because I thought I could smoke a little after first time. Totally quit in 1984 LLAP — @TheRealNimoy

I thought I could smoke "a little". I failed . I quit totally over 30 years ago. Wish I had never started. Stay strong. LLAP — @TheRealNimoy

He let everyone know that that the struggle is worth it.

Breaking the smoking habit is tough. Worth the struggle. Save the lungs. Living with COPD is no joke. LLAP — @TheRealNimoy

And gave hints to those trying to quit.

Quitting smoking ? Great!! Drink lots of water to wash nicotine out of your system. LLAP — @TheRealNimoy

Smokers, please understand. If you quit after you're diagnosed with lung damage it's too late. Grandpa says learn my lesson. Quit now. LLAP. — @TheRealNimoy

As well as encouragement.

Blessings to you who are quitting smoking. Nicotine doesn't make things better. LLAP — @TheRealNimoy

Smoke free days are adding up for many !! Congratulations , reward yourself. LLAP — @TheRealNimoy

Congratulations to quitters. Stay strong. Nicotine is nasty stuff . Smoking doesn't make anything better. LLAP — @TheRealNimoy

Stopping smoking? I 'm so proud of the quitters . LLAP — @TheRealNimoy

He even snuck a no-smoking message into Star Trek IV (which he directed).

Did you notice I snuck in an "I quit smoking" button in Star Trek IV? — @TheRealNimoy

He warned non-smokers not to start.

If you're not smoking, congratulations. If you are, this is a good time to quit. LLAP — @TheRealNimoy

And seeing others give up tobacco because of his message was a source of happiness for him.

How good it feels to know some folks are quitting smoking because of tweets here !! Blessings and strength to you all. LLAP — @TheRealNimoy

According to the World Health Organization, more than 3 million people died of COPD in 2012.

This was Nimoy's final tweet on the subject.