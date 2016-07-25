Hillary Clinton said she's held to a different standard than anyone else as the subject of "inaccurate, mean-spirited attacks." Republicans agree there's a double standard — but for entirely different reasons.

Clinton and her running mate, Senator Tim Kaine, appeared on 60 Minutes on Sunday evening. When asked about the corruption claims that have plagued her campaign, Clinton said she receives unfair treatment.

"I often feel like there's the Hillary standard and then there's the standard for everybody else" --@HillaryClinton on claims she's corrupt — @60Minutes

Hillary standard

This was Clinton's definition of the "Hillary standard":

"It is ... unfounded, inaccurate, mean-spirited attacks with no basis in truth, reality, which take on a life of their own."

She also commented on the calls to "lock her up" at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, criticizing the tone of the event.

"I don't know what their convention was about other than criticizing me," Clinton said. "I seem to be the only unifying theme. There was no positive agenda."

After the interview aired, Republicans began offering their own definitions of the #HillaryStandard.

Wasserman Schultz obviously met the #HillaryStandard for working on the @HillaryClinton campaign. Birds of a feather pic.twitter.com/e78Ejye533 — @ForAmerica

Mistakes and responsibility

With the recent WikiLeaks scandal and DNC chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz's resignation — and subsequent hiring on Clinton's campaign — critics say Clinton is failing to take responsibility for her actions.

But many Clinton supporters believe there is, in fact, a double standard when it comes to attacks against the candidate.

To prove the point, one Twitter user posted a video of Donald Trump with his running mate Mike Pence. Asked why he doesn't care that Pence voted for the war in Iraq, when he has used Clinton's vote for the war as an example of her bad judgment, Trump said: "He's entitled to make a mistake every once in a while.

"But she's not."