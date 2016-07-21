Donald Trump got his wall, but it's not in Mexico.
In a display of mockery, a Los Angeles artist built a miniature border wall around Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The six-inch-tall structure was complete with barbed wire, "Keep out" signs, and American flags.
The wall appeared sometime on Tuesday, the same day Trump secured the Republican nomination for president.
Visitors were seen gathered around the star on Hollywood Boulevard, taking photos with it before the wall was removed.
Social media reacts
Trump's plan to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border has been the subject of heated debate on social media.
On Twitter, reaction to the news of the art installation ranged from praise for the artist to shock at the fact that Trump has a star on the Walk of Fame.
What even qualifies Donald Trump to have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?? Because of his reality shows?! Oh what a world we live in..—
@MissMelanieJ
Plastic Jesus
The miniature wall has been labelled as the work of Los Angeles street artist Plastic Jesus. Dubbed "the Banksy of L.A.," the artist is known for graffiti and art installations around Hollywood.
His motto, "Stop making stupid people famous," can also be found spray-painted in various locations in Los Angeles. The phrase was on a poster on the miniature wall.
Plastic Jesus posted this Instagram photo on Tuesday, which also appears on his website. In an email, the artist confirmed to CBC News that he was the one who took the photos, which also appear on Facebook and Twitter.
Anti-trump art pieces
This wouldn't be the first Plastic Jesus art piece targeting Trump. The artist is responsible for the "No Trump Anytime" parking signs that have been installed throughout the country. He also posted "No Kardashian Parking Anytime" signs in Los Angeles.
Update
Plastic Jesus took credit for the art piece on Twitter today.
