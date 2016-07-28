He came, he saw, he commented on some comments.

Donald Trump officially participated in his first-ever Reddit AMA on Wednesday evening as promised, but, despite some considerable attempts to make things rowdy, it was rather... meh.

The Republican presidential nominee was slated to begin answering questions from Redditors at 7 p.m. ET, but noted in a preamble about half an hour earlier that he'd be doing so on a plane, where the "internet connection might be spotty."

"Hello The_Donald readers and the entire Reddit community – this is going to be SO huge and I'm looking forward to answering your questions," reads a message posted by brand new user, the-realDonaldTrump, in pro-Trump subreddit r/The_Donald at 6:30 p.m. "I'm doing this in flight to visit the great people of Toledo, Ohio."

By the time he answered his first question around 7:15 p.m., there were already about 14,000 users waiting for him — which is a hefty number, considering moderators said they were removing all comments from "brand new accounts," "accounts that are less than 30 days old," and accounts that "have less than 500 combined karma."

I asked @realDonaldTrump on his AMA why he wont share his tax returns...



I got immediately banned. pic.twitter.com/LhmDKNvFzj — @Thegetawayplan9

"For this AMA we have temporarily taken extra security measures to keep our community free from troublemakers," one moderator wrote in a separate thread for media information. "We built the wall 10 ft taller, you might say."

Here are a few of the highlights (or lack thereof) from the billionaire businessman turned presidential nominee's first Q&A on Reddit:

Question from oldie101: What role should NASA play in helping to Make America Great Again?

Answer from Trump: Honestly I think NASA is wonderful! America has always led the world in space exploration.

Question from PM-ME-UR-BEST-PHOTO: Mr. Trump, Reports estimate that 90% of US media is owned by 6 companies. The US mass media has fused into a gross alliance with big business and big government as this election has shown more than any other. The dishonest media is rigging our democracy with a radical agenda that divides Americans and causes nothing but sensationalism and hatred at the expense of the USA. They are killing our country for ratings and profit, with impunity. How will you, as president, tackle this protected class of media elites without stepping on the first amendment rights of average Americans?

Answer from Trump: I have been very concerned about media bias and the total dishonesty of the press. I think new media is a great way to get out the truth.

Question from shadow6463: Mr. Trump What is your plan for reducing or removing the influence of money on politics?

Answer from Trump: Keeping Crooked Hillary Clinton out of the White House!

Question from GodEmperorDonald: Which US president do you admire the most?

Answer from Trump: There have been many amazing Presidents in American history, including George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Dwight Eisenhower and Ronald Reagan, all of whom I greatly admire.

Question from iamaAMAfan: Hello Mr. Trump, Are you getting tired of winning?

Answer from Trump: I am never tired of winning, and as your president I will win for you, the American people. I'm with you!

In the end, 24,507 comments survived the thread. Trump had time to respond to 12 of them.

Little new information about the candidate was revealed during the AMA, but a rare photo of Trump using a computer was posted to his campaign's Facebook page afterwards, which many people on Twitter seemed to enjoy.

For the rest of Trump's answers, you can visit his user profile here.