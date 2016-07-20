Don't let big names like Scott Baio and that guy from Duck Dynasty fool you — the real stars of this year's Republican National Convention won't be getting up on stage to speak.

An estimated 50,000 people have gathered in Cleveland, Ohio, this week to either cheer or jeer or report on the Republican's now-official presidential nominee, Donald Trump, and unify on policy matters ahead of November's election.

The days have been long for delegates, who've been tasked not only with voting on and ratifying amendments, but listening intently to hours worth of speeches from famous politicians and not-so-famous reality TV personalities.

And yet, through all of the chaos and repetition, the 2,472 men and women representing their states at the RNC (well, most of them) have remained almost ecstatically dedicated to showing their American pride.

Much of what's been making headlines out of the Quicken Loans Arena thus far has been related to speakers and "confusing" speeches, but there's a strong contingent of people on Twitter who seem much more interested in watching what happens when nobody's at the podium.

Between Monday, when the even kicked off, and Wednesday morning, approximately 15 hours of "gavel to gavel" footage from the convention floor had been streamed live for all to see via Twitter, The RNC's YouTube channel, and various other media outlets including PBS, CNN and CBC News.

While the program is indeed very heavy with speakers, short breaks between the action on stage have been serving as musical interludes in which delegates dance around.

Oh, how they dance around.

Tired as they may sometimes appear, these people press on in their patriotic finery at every break in the proceedings, lighting up the stadium with red, white and blue as they shimmy and almost clap to the beat.

They are bold, they are proud, and, for the most part, they embody everything the online world has come to love about "white people dancing," or, as it is sometimes known, "my parents at a wedding" dancing.

As news coverage from previous conventions appears to show, this behaviour is customary among Republican delegates —though with so many ways now to watch the event online, more attention is being paid to them than ever before.

Below are just a few choice moments from the 2016 RNC's first two days in which delegates jammed out together, alone, and right into our Twitter feeds.

For more, check out this video montage of delegates dancing on day 1 of the convention.