Bradley Cooper's appearance at the Democratic National Convention has irked some conservative fans of the actor's portrayal of Navy SEAL Chris Kyle in 2014's American Sniper.

Cooper was spotted by TV cameras Wednesday night seated at the convention in Philadelphia alongside his Russian model girlfriend, Irina Shayk.

Some Twitter users say they plan to boycott Cooper's future films over his presence at the convention.

I have a list of celebrities that support Socialism I refuse to spend another $ on. Add this one. Boycott them all. pic.twitter.com/uOFMkxSvRY — @NatShupe

Bradley Cooper at DNC?! Guess I've seen my last Bradley Cooper movie. Ewww Ick — @theRealExTex

Others commented that they thought his experience playing Kyle would have rubbed off on him.

The complaints have been mocked by others who say Cooper was simply acting a role when playing Kyle and conservatives shouldn't be surprised.

GOP upset that Bradley Cooper was at the DNC supporting. He's an ACTOR, being in American Sniper does not automatically mean you're a Repub. — @BMolinaWSU

Some are mad Bradley Cooper went to DNC after portraying Chris Kyle. I get it, I'm still furious Johnny Depp doesn't travel via pirate ship. — @PatsHoppedUp

Bradley Cooper at DNC

GOP: "Chris Kyle? You traitor!"



Anthony Hopkins at a buffet

GOP: "Does he really eat people?" pic.twitter.com/0q8bv3CFOQ — @CraigRozniecki

Many pointed out that Cooper has played many other characters besides Chris Kyle.

Clearly Bradley Cooper can't be a republican. He's a raccoon. And everyone knows all raccoons are Dems. #DNCinPHL pic.twitter.com/a6jnz9zbwy — @PerturbedPoppa

Bradley Cooper is not really

A raccoon

Chris Kyle

Limitless

A cop

On steroids

A rock star

Hungover

Face

Mentally unstable

An author

Chef — @POD_Payton

Several Twitter users added that the cries of boycott appeared hypocritical, given conservatives' claims of liberal oversensitivity.

Republicans: those liberals get offended so easily

Republicans: BRADLEY COOPER-MY CHRIS KYLE-AT THE DNC?!?BOYCOTT!! pic.twitter.com/wmkhWQ6owD — @methlab4_qt

When black people boycott something we're problematic & overreacting yet white people boycotting Bradley Cooper for attending DNC is fine ok — @bamitsmaiya

Cooper earned an Oscar nomination for American Sniper, which became a blockbuster thanks in part to an enthusiastic reception among conservative moviegoers, many of whom now appear disappointed by his Democratic leanings.

Cooper was born and raised in the Philadelphia area. Meanwhile, a statue of Kyle went up Friday in his hometown of Odessa, Texas.