Treasa Levasseur on the musical album inspired by "The Handmaid's Tale"

Air Date: Jan 29, 2018 12:00 AM ET

Blues musician Treasa Levasseur launches a new column, In Tune, about albums inspired by books. Today, it's Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale, which inspired the band Lakes of Canada's album Transgressions.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Must Watch

Patrick Brown denies allegations

Patrick Brown denies allegations

1:27

Don't Miss