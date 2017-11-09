Travel disasters

Air Date: Nov 14, 2017 12:00 AM ET

Two journeys gone wrong: a couple survive six natural disasters during their honeymoon, and a volunteer works to save the life of a migrating sparrow after a brutal collision.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Must Watch

The National for November 08, 2017

The National for November 08, 2017

47:27

Right Communications

Don't Miss