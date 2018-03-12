Trade minister announcement in Ottawa LIVE
Air Date: Mar 12, 2018 9:30 AM ET
International Trade Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne news conference regarding the Canada Bayview Yards in Ottawa
Top News Headlines
- Discount airline Norwegian Air plans to fly between Canada and Europe this summer
- Explosive allegations against male prison guards contained in lawsuit
- Syrian scholarship students now seeking refugee protection
- University of Regina suspects 'significant' cheating in law and ethics class
- Passenger plane with 71 aboard crashes, catches fire in Nepal
Don't Miss
-
Norwegian Air plans to fly between Canada and Europe this summer
-
Exclusive
Explosive allegations against male prison guards contained in lawsuit
-
Syrian scholarship students now seeking refugee protection
-
CBC Investigates
U of Regina suspects 'significant' number of students cheated in law and ethics class
-
Passenger plane with 71 aboard crashes, catches fire in Nepal
-
Analysis
'Disruption, distraction and dysfunction': What Doug Ford's Ontario PC leadership could mean for Canada
-
New
French couturier Hubert de Givenchy dead at 91
-
Analysis
End to proxy war on the Korean peninsula would have a global economic payoff: Don Pittis
-
Updated
Trudeau to kick off tour of steel and aluminum factories in Quebec
-
Live
Families share their stories as MMIWG inquiry begins in Montreal
-
Award Shows
Canadian Screen Awards 2018: Maudie, Anne, Kim's Convenience win top prizes
-
Opinion
Ontario PCs choose the path of most resistance with Doug Ford: Robyn Urback
-
Brian McKeever's 'relentless' drive leads to historic Paralympic gold
-
Ex-spy poisoning looks to be 'state-sponsored,' says U.K. legislator
-
Trump backs off call for raising minimum age to buy assault weapons