Tom Wilson, Robert Everett-Green

- Tom Wilson on Beautiful Scars: Steeltown Secrets, Mohawk Skywalkers and the Road Home - Dog-Eared: S K Ali on The Complete Stories by Flannery O'Connor - If you liked that, you'll love this: Donna Bailey Nurse on The Mother by Yvette Edwards and Soucouyant by David Chariandy - Jordan Tannahill on Liminal - Robert Everett-Green on In a Wide Country