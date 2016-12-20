Through Thick and Thin

Air Date: Dec 26, 2016 12:00 AM ET

The things most people believe about weight and weight loss, and why most of them are wrong.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Must Watch

The National for December 21, 2016

The National for December 21, 2016

46:24

Welcome to The National, the flagship nightly newscast of CBC News, hosted by Peter Mansbridge.

Right Communications

Don't Miss