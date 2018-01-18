Thomas King on the illustrated edition of "The Inconvenient Indian"

Air Date: Jan 22, 2018 12:00 AM ET

Thomas King on the new edition of his prize-winning book "The Inconvenient Indian: A Curious Account of Native People in North America."

Stay Connected with CBC News

Must Watch

The National for January 17, 2018

The National for January 17, 2018

47:28

Don't Miss