This barefoot busker has a mortgage

Air Date: Oct 17, 2017 12:00 AM ET

Playing on the streets wasn't what Ezra Azmon's life was supposed to look like, but busking has turned into his passion. Now, his family is trying to come to terms with it.

Stay Connected with CBC News



Must Watch

The National LIVE

The National LIVE

LIVE

Welcome to The National, the flagship nightly newscast of CBC News

Right Communications

Don't Miss