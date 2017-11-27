This 84-year-old Yukoner bakes with a sourdough starter that's older than she is

Air Date: Nov 28, 2017 12:00 AM ET

Ione Christensen has been eating and making sourdough her whole life. But Ione's sourdough predates her. The sticky, gooey starter arrived in the Yukon in true Yukon style: with her great-grandfather, during the Gold Rush.

