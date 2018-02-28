What you need to know about Federal Budget 2018
Air Date: Feb 28, 2018 7:23 AM ET
There were a lot of details in today's budget announcement and CBC News has the breakdown on what you need to know about Federal Budget 2018. Titled "Equality + Growth, A Strong Middle Class," the 367-page budget document offers new cash to tackle the opioid crisis, cope with a surge in asylum seekers crossing the border from the United States and improve living conditions for Indigenous people. Critics are quick to point out that the budget forecasts an $18.1-billion deficit in the 2018-2019 fiscal year, which gradually will decline to $12.3 billion by 2022-2023.
Special events
- Walmart, Dick's restrict gun sales as corporate America does what Congress hasn't
- Trump aide Hope Hicks resigning as White House communications director
- Street artist commandeers 3 billboards in Hollywood ahead of Oscars
- Canada's foreign aid spending still below OECD average after budget boost
- From Stockholm to Ottawa: How Sweden inspired Canada's gender-sensitive budget
- How a single typo secured the early release of a notorious B.C. gangster
- Sniping over Patrick Brown's future and party 'corruption' dominates final Ontario PC debate
- Canada's foreign aid spending still below OECD average after budget boost
- Federal budget gives credit unions OK to keep using the word 'banking'
- Families celebrating $81M in budget to fix the no-fly list system
- Family pleads for leniency for ex-Winnipegger convicted of terrorism charges
- Crooked Lake cottagers face up to 700% rent increase, could be evicted by Sakimay First Nation
- 'I wasn't telling them the whole truth': former sales rep for Bell says he was trained to mislead
- Family blames iPhone for sparking fire that destroyed Langley farmhouse, demands $600K from Apple
- Bell customers say sales reps misled at the door: 'guaranteed' price for services keeps going up
Analysis
- Making sense of President Trump's attacks on the FBI: Keith Boag
- Why politics is driving a new wave of protectionism: Don Pittis
- Why the cannabis tax will only be one small part of government windfall: Don Pittis
- New investors who thought markets only skyrocket learn a useful lesson: Don Pittis
- Gender gap shows high-tech sector still stuck in the past — and it could prove costly
- Sniping over Patrick Brown's future and party 'corruption' dominates final Ontario PC debate
- 'Fiscally responsible' pharmacare plan will fill in gaps, finance minister says
- Canada's foreign aid spending still below OECD average after budget boost
- Bloc Québécois hobbled as 7 of 10 MPs quit
- Search for Phoenix replacement to be led by Treasury Board
- Walmart, Dick's restrict gun sales as corporate America does what Congress hasn't
- Marijuana producer Maricann shares plunge on news of trading probe
- Major retailer Dick's to stop selling assault weapons, or guns of any kind to anyone under 21
- Spotify files to go public on NYSE
- Credit unions get OK from feds to offer 'banking' services
- Hedley ticket holders finding inconsistent refund policies
- Street artist commandeers 3 billboards in Hollywood ahead of Oscars
- Twice as nice: Barbra Streisand cloned her beloved dog and has 2 new pups
- You've heard about Kusama's Infinity Mirrors opening at the AGO. Now, here's a sneak peek
- Grieving Bollywood fans pay their respects to Sridevi
Interactives
- Experience the sights and sounds of the Halifax Explosion, 100 years later
- Raqqa in ruins: Take an inside look at the former capital of ISIS
- How do you fit into Canada's multicultural puzzle?
- How does your personal income compare to that of other Canadians?
- 'I just had a weak moment': Disgraced Blue Jays fan Ken Pagan on life after the beer toss
- Budget boosts funding for First Nations self-government, Indigenous services
- Alberta man offers to share his 'stolen land' with a First Nations family
- Retired lawyer says Sask. behind other provinces when using Gladue reports for Indigenous offenders
- How Dee Barsy pays homage to her 4 grandmothers in a single painting
- B.C. MLA under fire for suggesting Indigenous languages funding better spent on policing
- Canada has 'highly competitive' team at indoor track and field worlds
- Why this Canadian NBA agent has set up shop in Toronto
- IOC reinstates Russia's Olympic membership despite failed doping tests
- North Korea sending 20 athletes to Paralympics
- Bracket Battle: Vote for the best photo of the 2018 Winter Olympics