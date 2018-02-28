What you need to know about Federal Budget 201814:08

There were a lot of details in today's budget announcement and CBC News has the breakdown on what you need to know about Federal Budget 2018. Titled "Equality + Growth, A Strong Middle Class," the 367-page budget document offers new cash to tackle the opioid crisis, cope with a surge in asylum seekers crossing the border from the United States and improve living conditions for Indigenous people. Critics are quick to point out that the budget forecasts an $18.1-billion deficit in the 2018-2019 fiscal year, which gradually will decline to $12.3 billion by 2022-2023.