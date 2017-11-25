The U.S. military was crucial to the relief effort in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, and one group in particular played a pivotal role: The crew of the USNS Comfort.

The ship, based out of Norfolk, Va., is the world's largest floating hospital. Designed to support major combat operations, it has 1,000 patient beds and state of the art medical facilities.

In Puerto Rico it had a different mission — supporting local hospitals damaged by the storm. The ship's medical team saw about 500 patients a day, ranging from sniffles to surgical cases.