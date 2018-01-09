Trump holds rare open meeting on immigration

Air Date: Jan 09, 2018

Trump holds rare open meeting on immigration2:19

U.S. President Donald Trump held a rare open meeting in which reporters got an inside look at bipartisan talks on immigration. Perhaps even more extraordinary was the signal sent by Trump that there could be a major shift in his position when it comes to DACA — a shift that could anger the people who voted for him

