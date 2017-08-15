Trump calls out ‘alt-left’ for Charlottesville violence

Air Date: Aug 15, 2017 9:16 PM ET

Trump calls out ‘alt-left’ for Charlottesville violence3:06

U.S. President Donald Trump doubled down on his blame of “both sides” for the violence in Virginia, calling out the “alt-left” and equating it to the neo-Nazis on the right

