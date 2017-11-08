Welcome to The National Today daily newsletter, which takes a closer look at what's happening around the day's most important stories. Sign up here under "Subscribe to The National's newsletter," and it will be delivered directly to your inbox Monday to Friday.

It was one year ago tonight — or if we are being particularly pedantic, the wee hours of tomorrow morning — that Donald Trump was elected President of the United States. Many people would say that it feels like it's been even longer. Perhaps even Trump himself.

Here are a few facts and figures to put the past year of tumult in perspective.

Legislation:

President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that he has "signed more bills than anyone else." But his first six months in office, Jimmy Carter approved 70 pieces of legislation, Bill Clinton 50, and Barack Obama, 39. (Eugene Hoshiko/The Associated Press)

The official White House website lists 58 pieces of legislation that Donald Trump has signed into law since taking office on Jan. 20, 2017.

Some are consequential. Like House Resolution 510: an act that broadens the ability of law enforcement to perform quick DNA tests and share the results. But most fall under the categories of boilerplate business — HR 609: an act to designate a health care centre in Butler County, PA as the "Abie Abraham VA Clinic" — or aspirations, to whit HR 534: the U.S. Wants to Compete for a World Expo Act.

What is conspicuously absent are signature pieces of legislation. To date, nothing on his "big, beautiful wall" with Mexico, nor the promised repeal of Obamacare. Tax cuts may still be coming, but they won't arrive anytime soon.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that he has "signed more bills than anyone else." But his first six months in office, Jimmy Carter approved 70 pieces of legislation, Bill Clinton 50, and Barack Obama, 39.

The Economy:

Trump likes to boast about the "record" effect his presidency has had on stock markets, but like so many of his claims, it doesn't hold up.

Stock market hit yet another all-time record high yesterday. There is great confidence in the moves that my Administration.... — @realDonaldTrump

The S&P 500 index has gained just over 21 per cent in the year since his election, which actually ranks third behind the 26.5 per cent gain under John F. Kennedy and 22.7 per cent rise under George H. W. Bush.

But to be fair, the markets are faring a whole lot better under Trump than they did in Ronald Reagan's first year — a 3.3 per cent gain — or under Jimmy Carter, who oversaw a drop of more than 10 per cent.

The S&P 500 index has gained just over 21 per cent in the year since Donald Trump's election. (Andrew Harnik/Associated Press)

The U.S. unemployment rate for October was 4.1 per cent, and 261,000 jobs were created. A decent performance, but below the predicted 310,000. However, Trump's first eight months saw the greatest job growth under an incoming president since Bill Clinton took office in 1992.

The unemployment rate was 4.7 per cent when Obama left office last December, but more jobs were created over the last year of his presidency than during the first year of Trump's.

Leisure:

U.S. President Donald Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, right, play golf at the Kasumigaseki Country Club north of Tokyo. As of today, it appears that Trump has hit the links at least 73 times since taking office in January. (Japan's Cabinet Public Relations Office via Kyodo/Reuters)

Trump is in a presidential class of his own when it comes to golfing. As of today, it appears that he has hit the links at least 73 times since taking office. This on-line tracker of his putt-and-gos estimates the total cost to taxpayers for these excursions at more than $77 million US, including flights and security.

Barack Obama 306 times over his eight-year presidency. But at his current clip, Trump could well eclipse that total in just four. And if he was to win a second term in 2020, he is on track to golf more than 700 times.

Trump has taken more than 60 vacation days in his first year on the job, including more than a half-dozen visits to the "Southern White House" in Mar-a-Lago, Fla., and a 17-day "working vacation" spent at his golf properties in August.

Obama took 328 days off over eight years. George W. Bush spent 1,020 days away from the two-term grind — almost half of those at his ranch in Crawford, Tex. Bill Clinton decompressed for 345 days over his eight years in the White House. And Jimmy Carter took just 79 days off in four years.

Truthiness:

Fact-checking by Daniel Dale of the Toronto Star indicates Trump has made an average of 2.8 false claims per day since his inauguration. (Andrew Harnik/Associated Press)

One area where Trump really seems to excel is in making false claims. Daniel Dale of the Toronto Star has spent the past year cataloging the verbal slips, errors of omission and outright porkie pies.

As of last week, Dale had documented 802 of them over Trump's first 283 days in office — an average of 2.8 false claims per day since his January 2017 inauguration.

Likability:

For a guy who won a general election — yes, as Hillary Clinton never tires of mentioning, in the electoral college but not the popular vote — Trump has never been that well-liked beyond his hard-core supporters.

President Donald Trump has a 37.8% approval rating. https://t.co/gFuJdJjGOg pic.twitter.com/q6rXd6CuNi — @FiveThirtyEight

At his apex, right around the time he took office, more Americans approved of the new president than disapproved of him; 47. 8 per cent to 42.5 per cent. But that dynamic reversed itself on Day 15 of his presidency — immediately following his first attempt to ban Muslim visitors and immigrants — and his approval numbers have trended downwards ever since.

At the one-year mark, fivethirtyeight.com's poll tracker shows Trump with an approval rating of 37.6 per cent, versus a disapproval rating of 56.8 per cent. He is the only president in 70 years, dating back to Harry Truman and the birth of opinion surveys, to have a "net negative" rating (-22 per cent) at this point in his presidency. Bill Clinton, who owns the second worst performance, had a +11 per cent differential — approves minus disapproves — at the end of his first year.

Rosemary Barton on Trump and Trudeau

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, centre, welcome Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau before the leaders' meeting about the NAFTA trade agreement at the White House in October. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

"It may be going too far to suggest Donald Trump is good for Canada, but there have been benefits to having the most unpredictable President ever in office.

A year has gone by since his election and the impact it has had in Canada is still being understood. Think about the reverse brain-drain of people coming back to Canada or choosing Canada as a place to work and live because we are suddenly far more appealing than a country where immigration now seems to be a bad word.

The Liberal government seems to get this potential opportunity. So they have thrown themselves into managing this relationship the best they can in hopes they can take advantage of it.

More thoughts on that and the inherent risks involved in my story tonight on The National."

- Rosemary Barton

Death At Sea

One of the bodies of 26 young women recovered from the Mediterranean is lowered from the Spanish ship Cantabria in the harbour of Salerno, Italy, on Nov. 5. The UNHCR said the dead were involved in a shipwreck off Libya. (Cesare Abbate/ANSA via The Associated Press)

It happens frequently enough that there is a routine. Forensic workers in facemasks and white hazmat suits ferry the bodies down the gangplank, or make use of the dockside cranes. The dead are then placed in plain wooden coffins, which are screwed shut with a power drill and placed in a fleet of waiting hearses — or if there are too many, stacked in SUVs.

That was the scene at the Italian port of Salerno on Sunday, when a Spanish warship brought the bodies of 26 dead young women ashore.

The girls, aged 14 to 18, perished in the wrecks of two vessels trying to make the perilous crossing from Libya to Europe's mainland this past weekend. One of the boats, an overloaded rubber dinghy, held at least 87 people, including 23 who didn't survive the crossing.

The Spanish navy collected 375 survivors this time, among them eight pregnant women and 52 children. Most are from Sub-Saharan African nations like Nigeria, Senegal, Ghana and The Gambia. And they reportedly paid $6,000 US each for the trip across the desert to Libya and then on to Europe.

There are reports that all of the dead young women showed signs of abuse and violence, raising fears that they were perhaps murdered at sea, or prisoners destined for the sex trade.

Italian police have arrested two men believed to be the skippers of the vessels, and are questioning at least three others.

Rescue workers in protective gear on the dock in Salerno receive the body of a migrant recovered at sea. ( EPA-EFE/Cesare Abbate)

The world's focus has shifted away from the story of migrants crossing the Mediterranean, but the crisis hasn't abated. While the number of completed journeys is down this year — 146,849 arrivals to date vs. 351,992 in 2016 — the body count remains staggering. The Missing Migrants Project says 2,925 people have perished during sea crossings in 2017, compared to 3,162 in all of 2016, and 4,303 the year before.

And there are critics who say that changes in EU policy have contributed to the ongoing fatalities. Last summer, reports from both Amnesty International and the United Nations raised red flags about a decision to largely hand over rescue responsibilities to non-governmental organizations. Coupled with a focus on building up the Libyan Coast Guard and trying to keep the boats on shore, the EU plan, has "led to ever more dangerous crossings," wrote Amnesty, branding the government response a "a failing strategy."

Will the renewed attention and the questions about how the 26 young women died change anything? Probably not.

Quote of the moment

"He was an awesome dude – very forgiving, always giving everyone a second chance, very fair guy."

-Riley Payne remembers the policeman who once arrested him, slain B.C. Const. John Davidson, in an interview with The Abbotsford News.

Const. John Davidson. (Abbotsford Police Department)

