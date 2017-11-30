Welcome to The National Today daily newsletter, which takes a closer look at what's happening around the day's most important stories. Sign up here under "Subscribe to The National's newsletter," and it will be delivered directly to your inbox Monday to Friday.

Revenge on the babysitters

There was once a widespread theory — first-hatched during the early days of Donald Trump's presidential run, and persisting months after his surprise victory — that the combative New York billionaire would eventually settle into the role of statesman.

Or, at the very least, start publicly exhibiting the qualities that Americans term "presidential" — a bit of gravitas, some timely empathy, and the capacity to hold one's tongue.

But anyone still waiting for the 'pivot' must be sorely disappointed.

Over the past two days, the U.S. President has gone out of his way to antagonize one of America's closest allies. He began by retweeting the anti-Muslim propaganda of Britain First, a far-right fringe group, then took a shot at Prime Minister Theresa May.

During a visit to Jordan today, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May said demonstrating any type of support for Britain First is the "wrong thing to do," referring to President Trump's retweets of the group's material. (Toby Melville/Reuters)

And this morning, there's news of Trump's intention to purge his administration of one its few diplomatic voices, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

A plan is afoot, reports the New York Times, to replace Tillerson with CIA Director Mike Pompeo at some point in the next few weeks.

This shouldn't really come as a surprise. The relationship between the president and the former Exxon-Mobil CEO has been strained for a while. There were reports that Tillerson had called Trump a "moron" in a meeting, and then the former Apprentice star publicly boasted about how much smarter he was than his chief diplomat.​

Tillerson has also appeared to be blindsided by some world events that the White House was reportedly privy to — like Saudi Arabia's recent attempt to force Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad Hariri to step down.

Trump and his administration are said to be considering Central Intelligence Agency Director Mike Pompeo, left, to replace Tillerson. (Eric Thayer/Yuri Gripas/Reuters)

The rumours — sourced to "senior administration officials" — may not be true. For despite his Apprentice catchphrase, Trump is actually reluctant to fire his underlings. Notable exceptions, however, have been made for people who are investigating him or his businesses.

If Tillerson does exit, he will be the fourth cabinet member to go, cementing a historically unstable first year for Trump.

And calm voices seem to be in short supply in Washington these days.

The U.K. is livid about Trump's tweets, which are perceived to have inflamed and emboldened anti-Muslim sentiment. Britain's ambassador to the U.S., Sir Kim Darroch, lodged an official complaint with the White House yesterday.

And during a visit to Jordan today, Theresa May told the press that demonstrating any type of support for Britain First is the "wrong thing to do."

The relationship between President Trump and former Exxon-Mobil CEO Tillerson has been strained, including reports that Tillerson called Trump a "moron" in a meeting. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"Britain First is a hateful organisation. It seeks to spread to division and mistrust among our communities, it stands in fundamental opposition to the values that we share as a nation — values of respect, tolerance and, dare I say it, just common British decency," the Prime Minister said.

Meanwhile, in the House of Commons, opposition MPs demanded that the U.K. government cancel a planned state visit by Trump, ban him permanently from the country, or arrest him upon arrival.

Even Trump's Twitter savvy is coming under fire. His broadside at the Prime Minister — "don't focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine!" -- was addressed to @TheresaMay.

That handle, however, belongs to one Theresa May Scrivener, a woman from the seaside town of Bognor in Sussex.

And she would like an apology.

Watching dominoes fall

The global outing of powerful men alleged to have harassed and abused the women they work with continues at a dizzying pace. Just this morning: new accusations against music mogul Russell Simmons and Sen. Al Franken, two apologies, and one heck of a tabloid newspaper cover:

Matt Lauer breaks his silence since being terminated by NBC: “There is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed.” https://t.co/hQhTMs1xCI pic.twitter.com/m4bHpbKMVt — @TheView

I watched Al Franken on SNL, bought and read his books, and supported him as a senator. But five women have now accused him of sexual misconduct. The progressive movement deserves better and Franken should resign. https://t.co/LZBHY4HtcH — @keithboykin

News: Music mogul Russell Simmons says he's stepping down from his companies after screenwriter Jenny Lumet (Sidney's daughter) pens a detailed description of being sexually violated in early '90s. https://t.co/SgZW0Xck3i — @THRMattBelloni

NEW: Russell Simmons stepping aside from his companies following sexual misconduct allegation: "I will step aside and commit myself to continuing my personal growth, spiritual learning and above all to listening." pic.twitter.com/SXu7Jo5onP — @ABC

Matt Lauer lost his job.

Charlie Rose lost his job.

Mark Halperin lost his job.

Glenn Thrush lost his job.

Billy Bush lost his job.

Harvey Weinstein lost his job.

Kevin Spacey lost his job.

But in politics...

Conyers still in Congress.

Moore still running.

Trump still President. — @ananavarro

Sailing the stingy seas

They came, they saw, they left — and rarely opened their wallets.

At least that's a conclusion of a new report on cruise ship visitors in Eastern Canada.

The study, funded by Newfoundland's Memorial University, surveyed some 3,000 passengers from 154 ships that docked at four Atlantic ports between April and October 2016. And it found that the economic reality falls far below the benefits touted by the cruise industry.

The cruise ship MS Anthem of the Seas arrives in Saint John, N.B. in September. A University of Bergen report found that "cruise tourists spend the least money of all tourists." (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

In St. John's, for example, average passenger spending was predicted to be $80, but the surveys suggest in reality it was closer to $28. In Charlottetown, the $99 estimate was off by 40 bucks.

Overall, the direct onshore expenditures by passengers from the 274 ships that visited last season were around $30.1 million, per the surveys. That's $13.6 million less than the Atlantic Canada Cruise Association had claimed.

Weather on the day of the visit affects how much passengers spend, and so does the swankiness of the boat they arrive on. But there's a fair amount of evidence to suggest that the global cruise industry — which earned $46.6 billion in revenue last year — simply caters to a stingier class of tourist.

Svein Larsen is a psychologist at the University of Bergen, a coastal city that is also home to Norway's largest cruise ship port, and he has been surveying passengers for years. His 2013 study, titled "Belly full, purse closed" and published in the Journal of Tourism Management, concluded that "cruise tourists spend the least money of all tourists."

The cruise Ship Norwegian Jade sails through the Narrows into St. John's. A survey by Memorial University says in St. John's, the average passenger spent just $28 while ashore. (Submitted by Mary Byrne)

Between 20 and 40 per cent don't leave the ship at all when it docks, the study says. And those who do tend to speed through town and then quickly reboard in order to eat their already-paid-for meals.

A 2015 follow-up delved deeper, finding that cruise passenger spending isn't affected by the day of the week or special opportunities, unlike landlubbing visitors. In other words, they're cheap all the time.

It's a bit of a mystery as to why. Cruise ship passengers tend to skew older and American — 48 per cent are 50-plus, and 13 million of the world's 26 million annual passengers hail from the States. But they are also wealthier, with 39 per cent earning more than $100,000 US a year. (America's median household income is just over $59,000.)

​Maybe it's just a case of like attracting like.

The industry expected around 100,000 visitors to P.E.I. this year from cruise ships. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

The average passenger on an eight-day voyage spends $1,293 US for the ticket, and then only $498 more while on board, according to industry figures.

The cruise companies expend $1,564 US per guest over the same period, including just $107 for food.

The average profit for the ship's owners works out to $227 per savvy bargain hunter.

Quote of the moment

"I think in many ways being hated is a sign of respect."

- Right-wing media provocateur James O'Keefe, in a speech to Methodist University students in Dallas, Texas, last night. Earlier this week, O'Keefe's Project Veritas was busted while trying to scam reporters from the Washington Post.

James O'Keefe, President of Project Veritas, a conservative group known for undercover investigations. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/The Associated Press)

Today in history

Nov. 30, 1983: Passwords no problem for computer hackers.

Lots of 'beeps,' 'boops' and 'demodulators' in this Journal look at "the dark side of the computer world."