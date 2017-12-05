Welcome to The National Today, which takes a closer look at what's happening around the day's most important stories. Sign up here under "Subscribe to The National's newsletter," and it will be delivered directly to your inbox Monday to Friday.

A standoff in Ukraine

Once upon a time, Petro Poroshenko and Mikhail Saakashvili were friends.

They were student buddies at the Kiev Institute of International Relations in the late 1980s, then like-minded reformers, and finally political allies.

But those days are long over for the current president of Ukraine and the former leader of Georgia.

Which helps explain the extraordinary scene in Kiev today when Ukrainian police attempted to arrest the 49-year-old ex-president of Georgia at his downtown apartment. First, Saakashvili fled to the rooftop, where he addressed a crowd of supporters who had gathered in the street below. Then he was taken into custody at gunpoint and dragged away by masked law enforcement officers.

Ukrainian National Guard officers escort a van carrying Saakashvili through a crowd of his supporters in Kiev. (Gleb Garanich/Reuters)

Police put him in the back of van, but Saakashvili's enraged partisans were having none of it. They battled through tear gas and pepper spray to spring him (watch the video).

After his liberation, Saakashvili led a march to the Ukrainian parliament, where he gave a speech denouncing Poroshenko as the "head of an organized crime organization."

It was only two years ago that Poroshenko welcomed Saakashvili to Ukraine with open arms, giving him citizenship and making him the governor of the southern Odessa region.

Saakashvili, centre, with some of the supporters in downtown Kiev who freed him from a police van Tuesday. (Sergei Chuzavkov/AFP/Getty Images)

Back home in Georgia, where he served two terms as president after sweeping to power in the 2003 Rose Revolution, Saakashvili had gone from national hero to despised and distrusted heel. Although credited with anti-corruption reforms, his push to leave Russia's sphere of influence led to two brief wars and the loss of the now "independent" regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

In Ukraine, Saakashvili and Poroshenko soon fell out over the pace and scope of reforms, and he resigned his governorship in 2016.

Since then, the feud between the two men has been on the boil.

Last summer, the president revoked his Ukrainian citizenship while Saakashvili was visiting the United States. (The move came a week or so after the ex-Georgian leader had declared his rival - the owner of a candy factory — to be a "Chocolate Ass" on national television.)

Saakashvili was stopped at the Shegini checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border on Sept. 10. His Ukrainian passport was cancelled while he was on a trip out of the country. (Monika Scislowska/Associated Press)

Settling in Poland, Saakashvili declared his intent to start a new party in Ukraine, and "fully change the rules of politics."

Although in another interview, he told the CBC's As it Happens that he has no ambition to lead his adopted country.

"I'm certainly challenging many of [Poroshenko's] methods, but I don't think he's my personal adversary. I'm not willing to be president of Ukraine. But, certainly, I'll do my best together with other political leaders to change the entire political system and to change the political class."

A Ukrainian border guard officer, left, confronts Saakashvili at a hotel in Lviv, Ukraine, on Sept. 12 after the former Georgian president forced his way across the border from Poland. (Mykola Tys/The Associated Press)

Then in September he literally stormed the Ukrainian border, carried across the frontier from Poland by a crowd of "well-muscled" supporters.

There's an outstanding arrest warrant in Georgia for Saakashvili, where he faces corruption charges. (He says they are trumped up.)

And Poroshenko today accused his former friend of being in cahoots with Vladimir Putin, something Saakashvili hotly denies.

More drama is sure to follow.

California is burning

A giant wildfire is burning out of control along the coast north of Los Angeles, forcing almost 30,000 people from their homes.

The so-called "Thomas Fire" started along a popular hiking path around 6:30 pm Monday night, and by this morning had already consumed 182,000 hectares.

It has destroyed 150 structures so far, including a large apartment complex and a psychiatric hospital.

And it's just one of five wildfires currently burning around LA.

This has been the worst fire season in California history, with more than 10,000 buildings destroyed and 43 deaths — most in fierce blazes in the wine country outside San Francisco in October.

And the destruction is directly related to the weather. This summer was the hottest on record, adding extra danger to the late fall when the powerful Santa Ana winds appear.

Things are unlikely to get better soon. Today's forecast for Los Angeles calls for a high of 24 C and wind gusts of up to 112 kph. Then temperatures will remain in the high 20s, with no rain in sight.

The California wildfire season traditionally runs through the end of the year.

A venerable Olympic tradition

The International Olympic Committee is expected to hand down its decision on Russian participation in the 2018 Pyeongchang Games this afternoon.

There's no shortage of evidence suggesting that the Kremlin was directing efforts to cheat at London 2012, and at home in Sochi two years later. But those anticipating a bold response from the IOC's 14-member executive board are likely to be disappointed.

The same people were faced with the same choice — and much of the same proof — in the runup to Rio 18 months ago. They opted to download responsibility to the sporting federations, and in the end approximately 70 per cent of the 387 Russian athletes who were originally named to Team Russia were permitted to compete in Brazil.

The IOC has said it is considering several options short of a total Russia ban from the 2018 Winter Games. (The Associated Press)

Pleas from clean Russian athletes like world figure skating champion and gold medal favourite Evgenia Medvedeva —scheduled to address the board today — will surely receive a sympathetic hearing. (To date, no figure skaters have been implicated in the doping program.)

And last month the IOC let it be known that it is considering several options short of a total Russia ban, including a prohibition on the flag and anthem or barring the team from the opening ceremony.

Regardless of how the IOC does — or doesn't — deal with its Russia problem, one thing is clear. It will have little effect on the long-term future of the Games.

Boycotts and bans have been around almost as long as the modern Olympics, with the Grand Duchy of Finland being the first country (OK, then a semi-autonomous outpost of the Russian Empire) to be prohibited from displaying the national flag in London in 1908. The Germans were banned from two summer Games following the First World War. And when the Nazis hosted in Berlin in 1936, Spain's leftist government chose to stay away.

The Olympic torch is carried into the stadium during the opening ceremonies of the XI Olympic Games in Berlin on Aug. 1, 1936. (Getty Images)

Seven countries boycotted Melbourne in 1956, for three different reasons: Egypt, Iraq and Lebanon over the Suez Crisis; the Netherlands, Spain and Switzerland over the Soviet invasion of Hungary; and the People's Republic of China because Taiwan was there.

Apartheid-era South Africa was banned from Olympic competition starting in 1964, and Rhodesia joined it on the sidelines eight years later.

The Games in Montreal, Moscow, Los Angeles and Seoul all went off well short of full international participation, thanks to politically motivated boycotts.

Sandra Henderson of Toronto, left, and Stéphane Préfontaine of Montreal light the flame at Montreal's Olympic Stadium during the opening of the 1976 Olympic Games. (Canadian Press)

And athletes have been doping as long as the Olympics have been handing out medals. Thomas Hicks, an American favourite in the marathon at the 1904 St. Louis Games, was given a mixture of strychnine, brandy and egg whites when he flagged near the finish. His trainers ended up carrying him over the line, but he still won gold.

The first doping disqualification? That dishonour goes to Swedish modern pentathlete Hans-Gunnar Liljenwall, who tested positive for alcohol at the 1968 Summer Games in Mexico City. He claimed he drank two beers to "steady his nerves" before the pistol shooting event, although lab tests pegged his blood alcohol level at 0.081 per cent — enough to lose his driver's licence. (It cost Sweden a team bronze.)

The world kept watching —and cheering — through it all.

Quote of the moment

"With the benefit of hindsight, intelligence was misinterpreted in 2017."



- The conclusion of an independent report into the deadly bombing in Manchester, U.K., that killed 22 people last May. The suicide attacker, Salman Abedi, should have been stopped by authorities when he returned from Libya and placed under greater scrutiny, it says.

Photos of Salman Abedi on the night of the attack on the Manchester Arena, taken from CCTV and issued by the Greater Manchester Police. (Greater Manchester Police via AP)

Today in history

Dec. 5, 1970: Kidnapped British diplomat back in England after October Crisis

Two days after James Cross was released by the FLQ, he looks back on his 60 days in captivity.