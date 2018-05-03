Why Trump's Nobel nomination should be taken with a grain of salt
Newsletter: A closer look at the day's most notable stories
Welcome to The National Today newsletter, which takes a closer look at what's happening around some of the day's most notable stories. Sign up here and it will be delivered directly to your inbox Monday to Friday.
TODAY:
- Donald Trump has been formally nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, but the nomination appears premature for a number of reasons
- Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran's foreign minister, issued a video today warning that his country will not renegotiate the nuclear accord
- Hawaii has passed the world's first bill banning the sale of sunscreens containing chemicals that are believed to destroy coral and poison ocean life
- Missed The National last night? Watch it here
Peace prize
Donald Trump has been formally nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize — by 18 Republican members of Congress.
Luke Messer, a GOP representative from Indiana, penned the letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo, and posted it on his website yesterday.
Trump deserves the 2019 peace prize for "his work to end the Korean War, denuclearize the Korean peninsula, and bring peace to the region," it says.
"Since taking office, President Trump has worked tirelessly to apply maximum pressure on North Korea to end its illicit weapons program and bring peace to the region," Messer writes. "His Administration successfully united the international community, including China, to impose one of the most successful international sanctions regimes in history."
But the 2019 nomination appears premature — and not just because there isn't an actual Korean peace deal in place.
The Norwegian Committee won't name its 2018 prize winner until October. And the 2019 nomination process only opens in September. (The application deadline is next Jan. 31.)
Of course, American presidents have won before.
Theodore Roosevelt was the first in 1906, a rather controversial choice given that he was a key figure in the Spanish-American War and an ardent imperialist.
Former President Jimmy Carter became a laureate in 2002 for his "decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts."
And Barack Obama was honoured in 2009 "for his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples" — an expression of hope, more than accomplishments.
They can even be submitted online, provided that the nominator meets the criteria of being a former winner, committee member, university professor, judge of the international courts in the Hague, or member of a national assembly or government.
As the organization notes, the submissions aren't invited or vetted, and "hence the Norwegian Nobel Committee has no influence on the quality."
Just last month, there were reports that Commonwealth leaders might nominate Queen Elizabeth for her six decades of service to the organization.
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a.k.a. Lula, the incarcerated former president of Brazil, has had his name bandied about for the 2019 prize. More than 100,000 people have signed an online petition in support of the idea.
And an activist with Israel's Likud party is campaigning to have Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nominated for his efforts to tear up the Iran nuclear deal.
In February, Olav Njolstad, the secretary of the five-member panel, announced that they had reason to believe the back-to-back nominations were forged, probably by the same person.
Norwegian police got in touch with the FBI and the letters were subject to "thorough and lengthy" forensic examinations.
No charges have been laid to date, and we don't even know if investigators have a suspect.
But a logical place to start might be with the guy who allegedly "made up" a December 2015 doctor's letter stating that Trump would be "the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency."
Iran turns up the temperature
Bluster, threats and "cartoonish allegations" won't get the United States a new, improved nuclear deal with Iran, warns the Islamic Republic's foreign minister, vowing to stand firm against Donald Trump's "bullying."
"Let me make it absolutely clear, once and for all," Mohammad Javad Zarif says in a video entitled a "Message from Iran" that was posted to his official YouTube channel today. "We will neither outsource our security, nor will we renegotiate or add on to a deal we have already implemented in good faith."
Trump has set a May 12 deadline for a fundamental reworking of what he calls the "terrible flaws" in the 2015 agreement between the U.S., Russia, France, China, the U.K., Germany, the EU and Iran to limit the country's nuclear program. If the deal is not revamped, he threatens to reimpose strict economic sanctions.
Today, Zarif accused European powers, which have been discussing their own regime of renewed sanctions, of trying to appease America by making "concessions from our pocket."
"Iran stands firm in the face of futile attempts at bullying," he said, adding that the country reserves its right to respond "in a manner of our choosing" should the deal fall apart.
Yesterday, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres issued a plea to preserve the agreement, saying there is a real risk of war if the accord cannot be saved.
But there are signs that hope for a last-minute solution is fading.
The Financial Times reports that the EU has already drawn up a "Plan B" — a series of regulations to try and shield European companies that do business in Iran from the worst effects of renewed sanctions.
Last year, European Union countries did $32 billion Cdn in trade with Iran, more than triple 2013's pre-nuclear-deal figure.
The value of American-Iranian trade was just $200 million US.
- Enjoying this newsletter? Sign up and have it delivered by email. You may also like our early-morning newsletter, the Morning Brief — start the day with the news you need in one quick and concise read. Sign up here.
Throwing shade on sunscreen
State legislators in Hawaii have passed the world's first bill banning the sale of sunscreens containing chemicals that are believed to destroy coral and poison ocean life.
An international 2015 study found that oxybenzone — a widely used ingredient in more than 3,500 brands of sunscreen — leaches nutrients from coral causing it to bleach and die, as well as disrupting fish development.
The research says that even minute amounts of the chemical are enough to cause damage. And the scientists estimated that 14,000 tons of sunscreen are being added to the world's oceans each year by burn-fearing swimmers.
The legislation had been in the works for more than a year and a half, opposed at every turn by a broad pro-sunscreen coalition that includes retailers, the Hawaii Medical Association, the state Chamber of Commerce, and Bayer (the maker of Coppertone). They criticized the science underpinning the 2015 study, and said that there are few available and effective alternatives to oxybenzone.
Sunscreen is big business, with the overall "suncare" industry — which includes self-tanners and "aftercare" products —estimated to be worth more than $15 billion US worldwide. It's forecast to grow to $25 billion by 2024.
There are already a number of sunscreens that advertise themselves as "reef safe," although it's not always clear whether their claims are true, or if they offer adequate sun protection.
A non-profit group on Hawaii's Big Island is already busy trying to persuade consumers to switch, handing out free samples of approved brands in exchange for potentially polluting bottles and and cans. (Scientists say aerosol sprays are never safe at the beach because they scatter the chemicals over the sand, allowing them to enter the water regardless of whether you take a dip.)
There's also the non-chemical alternative: wearing long-sleeve rash guard shirts, or full-body swimsuits.
But a special type of sunscreen could also help protect endangered reefs.
Researchers in Australia have been testing a fully biodegradable film that can be applied to the surface of the ocean during heat waves, to protect reefs against the effects of heat and damaging UV rays.
Small-scale trials show that the surface film reduces light by up to 30 per cent, keeping water temperatures cool enough to protect against coral bleaching.
Quote of the moment
"He attacked someone who came forward with a complaint. He also released details which could identify the individual. All of this makes it clear that a rehabilitative approach is no longer possible."
- Jagmeet Singh, leader of the NDP, explains why he has expelled Saskatchewan MP Erin Weir from caucus after an investigation found merit in four harassment complaints.
What The National is reading
- Video shows Air Canada plane's narrow 2017 escape from runway collision (CBC)
- India dust storms kill nearly 100 (BBC)
- Mobile phone cancer warning flags raised as malignant brain tumours double (Telegraph)
- U.S. Green Berets secretly helping Saudis fight missile threat from Yemen rebels (NY Times)
- Elon Musk cuts off analysts' questions, Tesla loses $2 billion of value (Financial Post)
- Scotland to review Lockerbie plane bombing investigation (CBC)
- 27 more women say they were harassed by Charlie Rose (Daily Beast)
- Naked Trump statue goes for $28,000 at auction (AFP)
Today in history
May 3, 1988: Free trade and the Canadian film industry
Brian Mulroney's Conservatives promised to change film distribution rules to give a boost to Canadian movies and take business away from the big U.S. studios. But they hadn't thought about the response from former Hollywood star Ronald Reagan and his friends in the industry. The proposed bill became a big sticking point in Free Trade negotiations, and was ultimately watered down per American instructions.
Sign up here and have The National Today newsletter delivered directly to your inbox Monday to Friday.
Please send your ideas, news tips, rants, and compliments to thenationaltoday@cbc.ca.