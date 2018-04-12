Welcome to The National Today newsletter, which takes a closer look at what's happening around some of the day's most notable stories. Sign up here and it will be delivered directly to your inbox Monday to Friday.

Despite the public posturing, the West has few good options for a strike on Syria

The outpouring of grief over the bus accident in Saskatchewan that killed 16 players, coaches and staff from the Humboldt Broncos hockey club has generated remarkable acts of solidarity

The U.K. is considering on-the-spot fines at airports to deal with the growing problem of drunk and unruly passengers

The Syrian questions: if, when, and how?

Donald Trump's pronouncements are ultra-confident, and ever-changing.

Yesterday, he took to Twitter to warn Syria and its Russian backers to "get ready" because "nice, new and 'smart'" missiles "will be coming."

This morning, the U.S. president sounded more equivocal about the possibility of punishing the regime of Bashar al-Assad for a recent chemical weapons attack that reportedly killed more than 100 people in the rebel-held town of Douma, and sickened 500 more.

"Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all!," Trump tweeted.

After warning Syria on Wednesday that it should 'get ready' for a missile strike, Donald Trump tweeted Thursday that he, 'Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all!' (Evan Vucci/Associated Press) With for military action against Syria, the betting remains that airstrikes are imminent. France and the U.K. drawing up their own plans for military action against Syria, the betting remains that airstrikes are imminent. Commercial airliners have been advised to avoid the whole of the eastern Mediterranean, lest they have their communications jammed or get caught in the crossfire.

And Assad appears to think so as well. Various sources are reporting that his air force has been moving its planes, hiding the more flightworthy ones and leaving hulks out on the runways to serve as targets.

The reality, as military experts are pointing out, is that the West doesn't have many good options for an attack on Syria.

This image taken from video shot April 8 shows a medical worker giving a toddler oxygen following a suspected poison gas attack in the opposition-held town of Douma, Syria. (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP) A limited strike, like the cruise missile barrage limited strike, like the cruise missile barrage launched at the Shayrat air base last April , is unlikely to be enough to convince Assad to change his ways. In the year since that "punitive" strike, the Syrian government has been accused of using chemical weapons another 20 times.

And a large, coordinated bombing campaign runs the very real risk of killing Russian or Iranian troops who are fighting alongside the Syrian army. That could touch off a much wider war.

Then there's the fact that Syrian air defences have improved substantially since Russia started providing the Assad government with its long-range S400 surface-to-air missile system.

Quaker Alan Pinch makes tea Thursday for passers-by in Manchester, England, as he holds a protest against war and military action in Syria. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) The U.S. can launch its strike from afar — U.S. can launch its strike from afar — firing missiles from ships, subs, or planes hundreds of kilometres away . But the new Russian defence system might be able to stop them.

And the Syrians can certainly shoot down the U.S. warplanes that have been flying sorties against the remnants of ISIS in the eastern part of their country. Operation Inherent Resolve, as it is known, has launched more than 12,000 airstrikes within Syria since the summer of 2014. The latest, against an ISIS "tactical unit and vehicle," came April 1.

All of which underlines the fact that it's easier to make threats in cyberspace than carry them out in the real world.

#Jersey Day in Canada — and beyond

A small measure of a tragedy may be found in the tributes it inspires.

The outpouring of private and public grief over last weekend's bus accident in Saskatchewan that killed 16 players, coaches and staff from the Humboldt Broncos hockey club, has gone well beyond roadside crosses and bouquets of flowers.

There was a vigil in the town hockey rink that attracted thousands locally, and millions more watching at home.

Then the viral #SticksOutForHumboldt initiative, where people coast-to-coast have been leaving hockey sticks on their front porches as a sign of respect and remembrance.

An online crowdfunding campaign to raise money for the survivors and victims' families has more than doubled its $4 million goal, sitting at $9.45 million this morning, thanks to contributions from more than 113,000 individuals.

The latest act of solidarity, #JerseysforHumboldt, is taking place today, as people wear hockey or other sports sweaters to work or school. Here's a tiny sampling of what is currently taking place across the country and around the world:

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JerseysForHumboldt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JerseysForHumboldt</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JerseyDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JerseyDay</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HumboldtStrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HumboldtStrong</a> Mariners showing their support for Humboldt. <a href="https://t.co/lD8Bo12way">pic.twitter.com/lD8Bo12way</a> —@MarinersSTM

Canada is one extended hockey family, and we grieve this loss together. Sending our love and support to Humboldt; may they find some comfort knowing they are not alone💚💛 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JerseyDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JerseyDay</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JerseyForHumboldt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JerseyForHumboldt</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/humboldtsrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#humboldtsrong</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PutYourSticksOut?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PutYourSticksOut</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/canadasteam?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#canadasteam</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/oneteam?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#oneteam</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HumboldtBroncos?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HumboldtBroncos</a> 🏒🇨🇦 <a href="https://t.co/msMVXr18nn">pic.twitter.com/msMVXr18nn</a> —@JenCullen21

The hockey world is truly one of a kind. Today we wear <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/jerseysforhumboldt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#jerseysforhumboldt</a> to show support for the victims of this tragedy. Stay strong boys, you have a whole hockey community behind you 💚💛 <a href="https://t.co/5VCjQ1Z7X1">pic.twitter.com/5VCjQ1Z7X1</a> —@TrinityWHockey

The weight of the world on his back. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JerseyDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JerseyDay</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/jerseysforhumboldt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#jerseysforhumboldt</a> ❤️ my son’s tribute <a href="https://t.co/WNpbwxsEfc">pic.twitter.com/WNpbwxsEfc</a> —@TammyDunnett

Today is <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JerseyDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JerseyDay</a> in Canada 🇨🇦 In remembrance of the 15 lives taken too soon🙏🏼 <a href="https://twitter.com/TOwolfpack?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TOwolfpack</a> Stand with the <a href="https://twitter.com/HumboldtBroncos?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HumboldtBroncos</a>✊🏼 Love & Respect to the families and friends <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/humboldtsrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#humboldtsrong</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WolfpackRunWithHumboldt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WolfpackRunWithHumboldt</a> 🏉 <a href="https://t.co/i5Imoph0kS">pic.twitter.com/i5Imoph0kS</a> —@ashtonsims26

And there's another, specialized tribute to the latest victim of the crash. Dayna Brons, the team's 24-year-old athletic therapist, died in hospital yesterday.

Tonight I’m putting my fanny pack out for Dayna <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/sticksoutforhumboldt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#sticksoutforhumboldt</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/trainerlife?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#trainerlife</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DaynaBrons?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DaynaBrons</a> <a href="https://t.co/EoSAeH5l8S">pic.twitter.com/EoSAeH5l8S</a> —@AmandaLl0yd

And in case you ever wondered, it's working.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JerseysForHumboldt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JerseysForHumboldt</a><br><br>We see you. We hear you. We love you.<br><br>We are all <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HumboldtStrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HumboldtStrong</a>. —@HumboldtBroncos

Flying the drunken skies

The U.K. government is considering introducing on-the-spot fines at airports to deal with the growing problem of drunk and unruly passengers.

The penalties, which would be levied by police and run as high as a few hundred pounds, would be an alternative to the costly — and time consuming — process of hauling badly behaved travellers into court.

(The current maximum penalty for air rage and boorishness is a fine of up to £5,000 — nearly $9,000 CDN — and two years in jail, but judges rarely go that far.)

A flight attendant on a JetBlue plane delivers beer during the airline's Flytoberfest in October 2017. The International Air Transport Association says in 2016, airlines worldwide logged more than 3,300 incidents involving unruly passengers and alcohol. (Jason DeCrow/Associated Press) In 2017, Britain's Civil Aviation Authority logged 417 official reports of disrupted or endangered flights, although that would only cover the most serious cases. 417 official reports of disrupted or endangered flights, although that would only cover the most serious cases.

A BBC investigation last August found that 387 people had been arrested for drunkeness inside British airports or aboard U.K. flights over the previous 12 months — a 50 per cent increase from the previous calendar year.

The problem largely stems from all-day-and-night opening hours at airport bars, and travellers dipping into their duty-free. The government reportedly plans to tackle those issues by changing bar licences, and requiring that alcohol purchases be placed in sealed plastic bags.

One British airline — Jet2.com — became so fed up with over-lubricated holiday travellers that it instituted a ban on on-board booze sales from midnight to 8 a.m. But more than 18 months later, other carriers have yet to follow suit.

British carrier Jet2.com has banned on-board booze sales from midnight to 8 a.m. (Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images) Germany already has on-the-spot fines for airline drunks. Last month, a British man was

($821 CDN), after he drank a litre of vodka, smoked in the toilets and tried to start a fight. already has on-the-spot fines for airline drunks. Last month, a British man was hauled off Easyjet's first-ever flight to Berlin's Tegel airport and handed a €528 ticket($821 CDN), after he drank a litre of vodka, smoked in the toilets and tried to start a fight.

China is set to introduce its own, instant penalties later this spring, including flight bans that can last up to a year

The Montreal-based International Air Transport Association logged more than 58,000 unruly passenger incidents worldwide between 2007 and 2016. In 2016 there were 9,837 incidents, it said, a slight drop from the 10,854 year before:

Eighty-seven per cent were classified as level one — or verbal — confrontations.

were classified as level one — or verbal — confrontations. 12 per cent were physica l — level two — altercations.

l — level two — altercations. Almost 3,300 of the 2016 incidents involved alcohol.

3,300 of the 2016 incidents involved alcohol. The rest were fights between passengers, or refusal to comply with safety regulations like wearing seat belts or following no-smoking rules.

Transport Canada, which requires airlines to file reports on non-compliant passengers, catalogued 103 events in 2017. Many of the incidents involved alcohol — like this unpleasant Montreal to Calgary Westjet flight last July which saw two drunk passengers arrested by the RCMP upon touchdown.

Other disruptions were more quotidian, like a January Sunwing flight that was forced to abort a landing in Saskatoon because a passenger was still in the plane's washroom.

In July 2017, two drunken passengers were arrested by RCMP officers after their Montreal-to-Calgary Westjet flight touched down. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press) In the United States, disruptive in-flight behaviour can be punished by up to 20 years in prison and fines of $250,000. Last summer, United States, disruptive in-flight behaviour can be punished by up to 20 years in prison and fines of $250,000. Last summer, a judge in Hawaii fined a New Jersey man $97,817 for a November 2016 incident in which he caused a non-stop flight from Honolulu to New York to turn back to the airport. He was travelling with his wife and children, and had been drinking heavily.

In Canada, the penalty runs up to $100,000 in fines and five years in jail. Although, it doesn't appear that anyone has ever received the maximum.

In 2016, a Toronto judge ordered two women to each pay a $500 fine and make $7,500 in restitution to Sunwing after their behaviour forced the Cuba-bound plane to return to Toronto. (Sunwing Airlines) In 2016, a Toronto judge ordered two women to each pay a $500 fine and make $7,500 in restitution to Sunwing airlines $500 fine and make $7,500 in restitution to Sunwing airlines for a series of incidents in August 2014 that forced a Cuba-bound plane to return to Pearson International Airport under military jet escort

The pair became "intoxicated and belligerent" after secretly drinking their duty-free booze purchases, the judge wrote in his decision, and then made a bomb threat after being confronted by airline staff.

The women had pleaded guilty to smoking on board an aircraft and mischief to property.

Quote of the moment

"I think there's a bit of a generational problem here. If this is the barrier for entry for the NDP, what message does that say to the rest of my generation of millennials?"

- Matt Soprovich, a would-be candidate for the Ontario NDP in the coming provincial election, on the "frivolous social media posts" that got him disqualified. One 2013 post saw him complaining about a terrible hangover, another showed him staring at an ocean sunset with his bottom exposed.

Matt Soprovich had his application to run for the Ontario NDP in the coming provincial election turned down. (Matt Soprovich)

Today in history

April 12, 1980: Terry Fox launches Marathon of Hope (radio)

As the 21-year-old finished dipping his artificial leg in St. John's harbour, reporter Ted Withers was on hand to ask a few questions. "Have you any idea what you're worth on the hoof?" met with silence, so he put it into English — asking Fox how much he hoped to raise. "A million," was the response. Withers tried running alongside, but gave up, gasping for breath in under a minute. Fox continued on for 143 days, until a recurrence of cancer ended his marathon outside Thunder Bay on Sept. 1, 1980. A national telethon a week later raised $10 million. By February 1981, the total was $24.1 million — a dollar for every Canadian. To date, the annual runs in Terry's memory have raised more than $750 million for cancer research.

Fox dips his artificial leg into the Atlantic before starting his cross-country run for cancer research. 0:54

