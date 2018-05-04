Basque separatists end their deadly, 59-year struggle for independent homeland

Welcome to The National Today newsletter, which takes a closer look at what's happening around some of the day's most notable stories. Sign up here and it will be delivered directly to your inbox Monday to Friday.

Flooding is at historic levels along St. John River in N.B.

Trump vows support for NRA, protecting 2nd Amendment

#MeToo reaches the Nobel: no prize for literature this year

Peace without forgiveness

The murderous Basque separatist group ETA officially ended its 59-year struggle for an independent homeland in a low key ceremony in southwestern France today.

The closed-door meeting in the town of Cambo-les-Bains, near the Spanish border, began with a moment of silence for the 853 people — most of them innocent civilians — who fell victim to their cause, followed by a formal declaration, read in Basque.

Many of the mediators involved in the years of decommissioning talks were present to stand witness to ETA's end, including Gerry Adams, the former head of Northern Ireland's Sinn Fein, and Jonathan Powell, the chief British negotiator of the Good Friday agreement. Although it's not clear if any of the guerillas themselves attended.

The noon-hour meeting came two days after the group's final message, a goodbye audio recording in three languages that was delivered to the BBC.

"ETA, the Basque socialist revolutionary organization for national liberation, hereby informs the Basque people that, following the ratification by its members of the proposal to conclude this Organization's historical cycle and function, its journey has ended," said the communiqué, approved by international conflict mediators and read out by the group's main leader, Josu Urrutikoetxea, better known as "Josu Ternera."

The message said that the ETA has "completely dismantled" its remaining structures and "put an end to all of its political activity."

Last month, the group handed over 3.5 tonnes of weapons in eight caches to French police, solidifying the ceasefire it signed in 2011.

But the new peace is not being accompanied by forgiveness.

Today, as the ceremony was taking place in France, Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy was delivering a defiant, televised speech in which he vowed that ETA's crimes will be punished.

"ETA's crimes will continue to be investigated, its offences will continue to be tried in the courts, convictions will continue to be issued accordingly and the sentences will continue to be served," the prime minister said. "There has not been and will not be any impunity. We owe them nothing and have nothing to thank them for when it comes to abandoning their violence, because they have waited too long in recognising their defeat."

Rajoy said that he wished he was able to read aloud the name of each and every ETA victim, but that the list was simply too long.

Remember them, he urged his fellow Spaniards, "one by one, along with the uniqueness of their stolen lives ... they're not just another statistic."

Josu Ternera, who took over the leadership of ETA in the late 1980s — one of the group's most violent periods — remains a wanted man.

Ternera was arrested in France, and sentenced to 10 years in prison in 1990 for his activities. He was transferred to Spain in 1996 and served out the remainder of his term before taking a seat in the regional parliament.

But he fled the country in 2002, after prosecutors summoned him for questioning in connection with a Dec. 1987 car bomb attack on the Spanish Civil Guard's barracks in Zaragoza, which killed 11 and wounded 88.

His whereabouts are currently unknown.

Real pirates of the Caribbean

Two pirate attacks off the coast of Suriname are feared to have killed as many as 16 fishermen from neighbouring Guyana.

"It is a great massacre, a great tragedy," David Granger, the president of Guyana, told local media yesterday. "We have been very successful over the last three years in curbing piracy, so this has come as a great setback."

In the first attack, last Friday night, a group of five pirates, armed with guns and cutlasses, set upon 20 fishermen in four boats. The men were cut and beaten before being robbed, then forced to jump overboard, some reportedly with batteries tied to their legs.

Five of the fishermen survived the attack, swimming until they were rescued by passing boats, or taking shelter on shore. Three bodies have been recovered, while 12 men are still missing and now presumed dead.

The second attack occurred Wednesday night, when pirates attacked a boat with five fishermen, shooting one crew member in the stomach before throwing him overboard. Local media identified the dead man as 32-year-old Hardeo Beechan, and said the four surviving fishermen were beaten and robbed.

Authorities in both Suriname and Guyana are investigating the attacks, and air and sea searches continue for the missing men.

Piracy has been long-standing problem in the waters off the two South American nations, but the number of attacks have decreased in recent years. Disputes over area fishing grounds are often a factor. The Surinamese are hoping soon to introduce a vessel monitoring system for boats in the area, equipping them GPS and emergency beacons.

Globally, there were 180 reported incidents of piracy in 2017, down from 191 the year before. The number of attacks has fallen sharply since the modern peak of 445 in 2010, when heavily armed pirates were regularly attacking and seizing oil tankers and large cargo vessels off the coast of Somalia.

So far this year, there have been 80 reported incidents.

Some, like an April 17, a boarding in a Bangladesh harbour, were attempted thefts.

"Six robbers in a black boat tried to board an anchored general cargo vessel from astern. The crew noticed the robbers and raised the alarm. One robber managed to board the vessel and threatened the crew by showing a knife. Hearing the alarm and seeing the alerted crew the robber escaped without stealing anything. All crew reported safe," reads the terse entry on the website of the International Maritime Bureau's (IMB) Piracy Reporting Centre.

Others were straight-up, high-seas hijackings.

"Armed pirates boarded a general cargo ship enroute from Takoradi, Ghana, to Port Harcourt, Nigeria, kidnapped 11 crew members and escaped. The incident was reported to the Nigerian Navy and a patrol boat was sent to the location. Naval personnel boarded and searched the ship and found three crew members onboard. The ship sailed under the escort of the patrol boat to a safe location," reads an April 21, report.

The IMB maintains a list of "piracy prone areas" around the world. The most dangerous ones are off the Western coast of Africa, with well-armed and organized pirates boarding vessels up to 170 nautical miles off Nigeria. And in the straits separating the archipelagos of Indonesia and Malaysia.

Currently there is no piracy warning for the waters off Suriname.

Getting the message

At some point this coming week, your cellphone will scare the hell out of you.

The first test of Canada's new, national wireless alert system is scheduled for May 7 in Ontario and Quebec, and May 9 in the rest of the country. And like its equivalent on television and radio, the warning begins with an impossible-to-ignore electronic cacophony. If you're not in a position to acknowledge the alert, or switch your phone to silent, the alarm and buzzing may continue on for up to eight seconds.

This, of course, is a good thing.

In the event of a real emergency you wouldn't want to miss the heads up, which also includes an "EMERGENCY ALERT/ALERTE D'URGENCE" banner, followed by a text message that provides details of the threat and what authorities suggest you do about it.

Canada's new system, called Alert Ready, has been up and running for a month, but this is the inaugural dry-run.

You can read up on the FAQs, but here's the short version:

Yes, it looks like a text, but it's not. And it's free.

No, you can't opt out.

It only works when you are connected to an LTE network.

You have to have a relatively recent smartphone.

Federal, provincial and local governments are responsible for issuing the alerts. (Environment and Climate Change Canada is expected to be the most frequent user.) But the system is administered by Pelmorex Corp, the company that owns the Weather Network. Only authorized personnel — with user IDs and passwords — are supposed to be able to access the system.

The addition of cellphone alerts is a bit of a no-brainer, given that so many people are now tethered to their mobile devices and using them to replace radios and TVs.

But Canada isn't that far behind the curve. Washington, D.C., just did the first full test of its smartphone alert system last month.

The people in charge of Canada's system have presumably absorbed the lessons from Hawaii's alert debacle last Jan.

The false warning of an impending missile strike wasn't really a test though — the since-fired state employee who sent it out thought it was a real attack.

The ongoing investigation into the mix-up has already spurred some changes. It now takes two people to send out an alert, and the state has a preprogrammed Oops! Our bad equivalent that can be sent out in the event of another error.

It took 38 minutes to issue an all-clear via cellphone in January.

But there's no doubt that the system succeeded in capturing the public's attention.

Quote of the moment

"That's telling us that people in this province are still really uncomfortable with women in power. That's telling us that people are still unsure if men and women are capable of the same thing."

— Cristina Stasia, a University of Alberta gender equity consultant, on internal security documents obtained by CBC News that show dozens of hateful messages and 11 death threats made against Alberta Premier Rachel Notley.

Today in history

May 4, 1993: A penchant for Canadian Tire money

Mike Hollingshead, the founder of the Canadian Tire Coupon Collectors Club, explains the lasting appeal of mustachioed Sandy McTire money. Printed on banknote paper, the coupons have a "distinctly numismatic feel," he says. "It's like using real money."

