Welcome to The National Today newsletter, which takes a closer look at what's happening around some of the day's most notable stories. Sign up here and it will be delivered directly to your inbox Monday to Friday.

TODAY:

Paris attack suspect Salah Abdeslam's trial begins

Corruption crackdown in Vietnam

Tensions flare in Greece over Republic of Macedonia's name

Beyond words

Salah Abdeslam will not try to explain the inexplicable.

Abdeslam, the alleged coordinator of the November 2015 bomb and gun attacks in Paris on the Stade de France and Bataclan concert theatre that killed 130 people and injured 413 more, went on trial in his home town of Brussels this morning. He faces charges of attempted murder over a shootout with Belgian police as they closed in on his hideout in March 2016.

Security around the trial is extremely high, with police controlling access to the Brussels Justice Palace. (Olivier Hoslet/EPA-EFE/Getty)

"I defend myself by keeping quiet," the 28-year-old told the judge, indicating that he will refuse to answer all questions during the proceedings. "My silence does not make me a criminal."

This is not a new tactic.

In the days after he was shot in the leg and captured, Abdeslam's lawyers suggested he might be willing to cooperate with French authorities and provide a "gold mine" of information about what happened in Paris, the linked attack on the Brussels airport and metro, and terror networks throughout Europe.

In this Monday courtroom sketch, Salah Abdeslam sits between two police officers during his trial at the Brussels Justice Palace. (Petra Urban via Associated Press)

But after agreeing to be extradited to France, he sat down for a single, one-hour interview with investigators in which he disclosed nothing, refusing even to acknowledge that he knew one of the other suspects — identified as his best friend from childhood.

And Abdeslam has remained steadfastly silent for almost two years.

His refusal to participate in his own defence led his lawyers to withdraw from the case last October.

French authorities have reacted to Abdeslam's refusal to speak with their own version of the silent treatment. At the Fleury-Mérogis prison outside Paris, he has been held in strict isolation, under video surveillance 24 hours a day, and monitored by a team of six guards.

A flower is seen placed inside a bullet hole in the window of Le Carillon restaurant in Paris in November 2015, as France observed three days of national mourning for the victims of the terror attacks. (Christopher Furlong/Getty)

Until late last year, a sheet of plexiglass over his window blocked out most of the daylight and all of the sounds of the outside world. The four visitors a month he was permitted were kept on the other side of a wall and window.

After French interior minister Gérard Collomb admitted that Abdeslam's psychological state was "deteriorating" and that there were fears he might commit suicide, the restrictions were slightly relaxed. He is now allowed direct contact with his family.

"Being allowed to sit at the table with us has really helped," his brother Mohamed Abdeslam told the French press last fall. "He has been able to hug our mother and ask for her forgiveness."

What the suspect has not lacked, however, is letters from the outside world.

French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb admitted that Abdeslam's psychological state was 'deteriorating' while he was held under rigid restrictions in prison. (Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty Images)

Report say that he has received hundreds of cards and notes from journalists, curious members of the public and female admirers. Controversial French comedian Dieudonné was one of those who wrote, hoping to start to a conversation for a book he is working on about how to stop attacks in France.

Abdeslam rarely writes back, although last winter the newspaper Liberation did publish excerpts of one note addressed to an unidentified female correspondent.

"I am not ashamed of who I am," he wrote in neat and tiny script. "But I'd like to assure myself that you don't like me as a 'star' or an 'idol,' because the only one who deserves to be adored is Allah."

People gather at a makeshift memorial in Place de la Republique square in Paris on Nov. 27, 2015, for the national tribute to the 130 people killed in the Nov. 13 attacks. (Thomas Samson/AFP/Getty Images)

Despite Abdeslam's silence, the Belgian trial could take months.

And for the duration, he will be commuting — 150 kilometres each way — from a prison in northern France, where he is being held is the same conditions as his Paris cell; isolated and under constant watch.

A trial in France, for 130 counts of murder, will take place in 2019.

Vietnam corruption crackdown

A former oil executive has been handed a life sentence for corruption by a Vietnamese court.

Trinh Xuan Thanh was found guilty of pocketing $14 billion Vietnamese Dong ($770,000 CDN) in a land price scheme.

It was the second life sentence in less than a month for the former head of PetroVietnam's construction subsidiary.

Vietnamese former state oil executive Trinh Xuan Thanh, centre, is escorted toward a courtroom for the verdict in his trial at Hanoi's People's Court on Jan. 22. (Vietnam News Agency/AFP/Getty Images)

Thanh's case made international headlines last summer when Sigmar Gabriel, Germany's foreign minister, accused the Vietnamese government of kidnapping the businessman from a Berlin park.

"He was taken out of Germany using methods which we believe one sees in thriller films about the Cold War," he told reporters. "This is something that we cannot accept."

Vietnam insists that Thanh, who had sought asylum in Germany, returned of his own volition to answer charges of corruption and embezzlement — which can be punishable by death.

The government-controlled press in Hanoi refers to Thanh as the "runaway bigwig," and reports that he aroused suspicion by driving around in a $230,000 US Lexus in a country where the average annual income is little more than $2,000.

Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong ordered a probe into alleged corruption at the state-owned PetroVietnam. (Luong Thai Linh/AFP/Getty Images)

Last December, Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong ordered a probe into alleged corruption at the state-owned PetroVietnam, over spiralling financial losses.

A number of senior executives have been arrested, including former chairman Dinh La Thang, a member of the country's ruling politburo. He was sentenced to 13 years in jail last month for "economic mismanagement" over a money-losing power plant.

It was the same case for which Thanh received his first life sentence.

Former PetroVietnam executive Dinh La Thang, left, is escorted by policemen to the courtroom at Hanoi People's Courthouse on Jan. 8. (AFP/Getty Images)

In total, Thanh is alleged to be responsible for 3.2 trillion VND in losses ($176 million CDN) at PetroVietnam.

Trong has declared corruption to be at an "all-time high," and is urging authorities to make more examples.

Transparency International ranks Vietnam 113th out of 176 nations on its corruption index, due to weak governance, absence of checks and balances and close ties between politicians and business.

Enjoying this newsletter? You may also like our early-morning newsletter, the Morning Brief. Start the day with the news you need in one quick and concise read. Sign up here.

Ancient name, modern headache

More than 140,000 people filled Syntagma Square yesterday in Athens, Greece, to protest a name.

Exactly which name remains unclear. New Macedonia, Upper Macedonia, Northern Macedonia and Vardar Macedonia — a reference to a river — have all been discussed.

More than 140,000 protesters rallied in Athens on Sunday outside parliament to protest a potential Greek compromise in a dispute with neighboring Macedonia over the former Yugoslav republic's official name. (Petros Giannakouris/Associated Press)

But for millions of Greeks it hardly matters. They remain steadfastly opposed to the former Yugoslav republic on their northern border laying claim to the name of Alexander the Great's ancient kingdom.

The crowd waved banners bearing Alexander's emblem, the Star of Vergina, and chanted "Hands off Macedonia" and "Macedonia belongs to Greece" in the shadow of a giant Greek flag held aloft by a construction crane.

They were treated to angry speeches by a variety of politicians and cultural figures, including Mikis Theodorakis, the 92-year-old composer of the Zorba the Greek soundtrack.

And they booed every mention of Matthew Nimetz, the retired U.S. diplomat who has been trying since 1994 to broker a solution to one of the world's odder international clashes.

Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis took part in Sunday's rally in Athens. (Costas Baltas/Reuters)

More than 130 countries worldwide, including Canada, recognize the Republic of Macedonia. But Greece, which has its own province called Macedonia and embraces Alexander as one of its great historical heroes, has always disputed their northern neighbours' right to use the name.

The UN and other international bodies have sidestepped the controversy by referring to the country as FYROM — the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.

Even that compromise has been unpalatable to the Greeks, who have blocked Macedonia from both joining NATO and starting the process to join the European Union.

(The Macedonians got a small measure of revenge at a junior women's handball tournament in Skopje in 2017. The Greek team was expelled from the competition and fined 25,000 Euros after abandoning a match against the home side because some team officials had the word Macedonia on their jackets.)

Lately, however, the left-leaning government of Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has been seeking a way to end the quarter-century-long slagging match.

A huge Greek flag draped from a crane flew over the rally. (Lefteris Partsalis/Associated Press)

Two weeks ago in Davos, Switzerland, Tsipras and his Macedonian counterpart, Zoran Zaev, held a mini-summit and made some significant progress. The FYROM prime minister announced he will change the name of Skopje's Alexander the Great Airport to Kiro Gligorov, honouring the republic's first president. (A highway that links the two countries, also named after Alexander, will become the "Friendship Motorway.")

In return, Greece declared that it would allow Macedonia to begin its EU ascension process, and open a new border crossing.

This thaw in relations, however, is not going down well with the Grecian public.

In late January, as many as 200,000 people took the streets of Thessaloniki, the capital of the Macedonia region, to protest any compromise over the name. And Nikos Kotzias, Greece's Foreign Minister, received death threats after he suggested that a resolution was close at hand.

Such emotion isn't new. When FYROM declared its independence and new identity in 1992, more than a million people demonstrated across Greece.

Macedonian Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov, right, meets with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias in Skopje in August 2017. (Ognen Teofilovski/Reuters)

A 2016 opinion survey by Eliamep, a foreign policy think tank in Athens, found that while 58 per cent of respondents thought it was "very important" to resolve the dispute "as soon as possible," 57 per cent were against their neighbours using the word "Macedonia" in any form.

There have been similar naming disputes elsewhere in the past. After China's revolution, for example, the international community continued to recognize the remnants of the old government in Taiwan as the Republic of China. It wasn't until 1971 that the People's Republic of China took its seat at the United Nations.

And sometimes the ill-feelings can be exported.

When Brian Mulroney was considering recognizing FYROM in 1992, some 40,000 Greek-Canadians travelled to Ottawa to protest on Parliament Hill.

Former Toronto City mayor Mel Lastman, seen in this 2016 photo, sparked a street battle when he agreed to raise a Macedonia Republic flag at a winter carnival in North York in 1992. (Chris Young/Canadian Press)

All of which should have made a bigger impression on Mel Lastman. In December 1992, the then-mayor of North York agreed to raise a Macedonia Republic flag at a winter carnival. Around 1,000 Greeks and an equal number of Macedonians showed up at the civic square, and Lastman was pushed, punched and kicked.

It took police three hours to bring the fighting under control.

Quote of the moment

"Here's for the guys."

- The last words, according to Russian television, of downed Russian fighter pilot Roman Filipov before he blew himself up with a grenade to avoid capture in Syria. The Kremlin has awarded him the Hero of Russia medal, but rebels in Idlib province say they killed him themselves.

What The National is reading

How North Korea dodges sanctions with front firms and fish ( CNN)

Pope's advisers say he got abuse victim's letter, despite denial ( CBC)

Thousands of ISIS fighters flee, prepare to fight again ( New York Times)

Anti-ivory trade activist murdered in Kenya ( BBC)

Downed Russian pilot blows himself up to avoid capture ( Telegraph)

U.S. billionaire stages tax protest over pooping Canada Geese ( CTV)

Russian police accuse Navalny of assaulting officer ( Guardian)

Today in history

Feb. 5, 1979: Calling Idi Amin

After reports of a possible coup in Uganda, As it Happens' Barbara Frum places a call to the presidential palace and ends up in an odd conversation with a man who may have been the dictator himself. He brags about conquering the British Empire, lectures her on etiquette and grammar, and reveals his surprisingly girlish laugh.

Idi Amin in 1972. (Getty Images)

Sign up here and have The National Today newsletter delivered directly to your inbox Monday to Friday.