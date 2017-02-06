Syrian refugee gives birth hours after landing in Canada

Air Date: Feb 06, 2017 7:56 AM ET

Syrian refugee gives birth hours after landing in Canada1:05

Ibtesam Alkarnake was pregnant and flying from Amman, Jordan to Fort McMurray, Alta., when her water broke. But she didn't tell anyone until the plane landed in Canada.

