Video

Sweden beats Canada in garbage performance | Reduce, Reuse, Rethink

Sweden beats Canada when it comes to garbage performance — that is, they do a better job of recycling their waste. As part of the Reduce, Reuse, Rethink series, CBC News puts the spotlight on Sweden, where so little garbage is ending up in landfills that they now import waste from other countries so it can be burned to generate heat and electricity. CBC News visited the Renova waste-to-power station in Gothenburg where each year the plant provides 30 per cent of district heating in the region's network, and 5 per cent of the electricity needs of Gothenburg's population. However, not everyone agrees that Sweden's incineration program is the best example of reusing and recycling.

Sweden beats Canada when it comes to garbage performance — that is, they do a better job of recycling their waste. As part of the Reduce, Reuse, Rethink series, CBC News puts the spotlight on Sweden, where so little garbage is ending up in landfills that they now import waste from other countries so it can be burned to generate heat and electricity. CBC News visited the Renova waste-to-power station in Gothenburg where each year the plant provides 30 per cent of district heating in the region's network, and 5 per cent of the electricity needs of Gothenburg's population. However, not everyone agrees that Sweden's incineration program is the best example of reusing and recycling. 4:28

Popular Now Find more popular stories